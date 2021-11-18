Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

NeighbourFood: Online farmers’ market launches in Dundee

By Amie Flett
November 18 2021, 6.36pm Updated: November 18 2021, 8.03pm
Gate Church Carbon Saving Project have introduced 'NeighbourFood Dundee'. Project co-ordinator, Lynsey Penny, (right) and Taylor Flynn with some of the food at the centre.
Gate Church Carbon Saving Project have introduced 'NeighbourFood Dundee'. Project co-ordinator, Lynsey Penny, (right) and Taylor Flynn with some of the food at the centre.

A Dundee charity have launched an online fresh food market with the aim of giving Dundonians a new way to shop locally and sustainably.

The Gate Church Carbon Saving Project have launched the new click and collect initiative NeighbourFood, an online shop where locals can buy from a number of fresh local producers.

Dundee is the sixth area in Tayside and Fife that has now joined the country-wide NeighbourFood initiative, with digital farmers’ markets already in Blairgowrie, Errol, Crieff, Cupar and Auchterarder.

The carbon-saving project, which also runs the West End Community Fridge, launched the initiative on Thursday with the aim to encourage locals in Dundee to shop more sustainably and decrease their carbon footprint.

The market is a new way to buy fresh produce online.

What food is on offer?

So far, the producers available to purchase from the online market are:

How does it work?

The online initiative works as a weekly farmers market so locals can pre-order their food online to either collect or have delivered by electric car.

Dundonians can pre-order their food at the NeighbourFood Dundee website from Friday to Tuesday to either collect or have delivered on Thursdays.

Project co-ordinator, Lynsey Penny, said: “We’re trying to offer an alternative and really connect people to all the producers around who make all this amazing food.

“I think Dundee is such an amazing location for this because we’re in the middle of Fife Perth and Angus, there’s so much produce around and it’s just making that more easily available to a public who want to buy that stuff.

Youngster Amelia Milton, who founded Smelleez Soap, is among those selling goods in the market.
Youngster Amelia Milton, who founded Smelleez Soap, is among those selling goods in the market. Photograph by Clare Damodaran.

“NeighbourFood is a social enterprise, it was started in Ireland and I think a few years ago a few others popped up in Scotland.

“The Blairgowrie one has been going for a couple of years and it’s been really successful and we thought, ‘all the wee towns have got one surely there’s a place for that it Dundee?’

“We’ve all been waiting on something like this to happen and it’s never happened so we thought we’d just do it ourselves.”

How does the initiative reduce your carbon footprint?

Lynsey hopes that the initiative will help locals in decreasing their carbon footprint.

She said: “This is part of a bigger project for us, we have the community fridge on the Perth Road and we’re always encouraging people to take that step to a more sustainable way of living.

“We really want to encourage people to support local business, their local economy, their local community and reduce their carbon footprint at the same.

“As a project we’re always encouraging people to think about where their food comes from because a lot of people have got very busy lives and they don’t realise when their doing a supermarket shop where some of that food is coming from.

We’re advocating for buying things when they’re in season

“We’re advocating for buying things when they’re in season when they’re from a local farm, which supermarkets are doing more of these days.

“But this really lets them get to know the people growing their food, exactly how far it’s travelled, they know that it’s in season and it’s not been flown from South America.

“We would like to do more in-person markets in the future so that people get the chance to meet the person who grew their broccoli.”

The carbon-saving project hope to use the small income they generate from the NeighbourFood to fund future community projects such as the community fridge.

More from The Courier