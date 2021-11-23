Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

A90 drivers likely to face delays due to roadworks north of Dundee

By Amie Flett
November 23 2021, 8.48pm Updated: November 23 2021, 8.49pm
The repairs on the A90 begin on Friday.
The repairs on the A90 begin on Friday.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays due to roadworks on the A90 from this weekend for over a week.

A contraflow system will be in place between Dundee and Perth for resurfacing work beginning on Friday night.

Work will take place on the southbound dual carriageway from the New Grange and Muiryfaulds Junction.

The route will be reduced to single lanes overnight from Friday until Sunday on the A90 southbound carriage way with a day and night lane closure both ways on Sunday between 7:30pm and 6:30am.

From Monday a contraflow system will then be in place on the A90 northbound for just under a week.

The roadworks are set to be complete, with traffic flow back to normal, by 6:30am on December 3.

Diversions

The Gateside southbound on and off slip roads and Muiryfaulds Junction will be closed with signed diversions in place via Douglastown slips and Emmock Roundabout.

On-slip traffic will be diverted via the Douglastown slips to the A90 southbound.

BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, Ian Stewart, said: “This £650,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The A90 roadworks are set to be completed by December 3.

“Due to the nature of the works, contraflow traffic management is necessary, and motorists might experience some delays.

“We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the project as quickly and safely as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

More from The Courier