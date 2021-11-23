A90 drivers likely to face delays due to roadworks north of Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays due to roadworks on the A90 from this weekend for over a week.

A contraflow system will be in place between Dundee and Perth for resurfacing work beginning on Friday night.

Work will take place on the southbound dual carriageway from the New Grange and Muiryfaulds Junction.

Surfacing improvements on the #A90 southbound between #Dundee and #Perth get underway this Friday. For safety, traffic management systems will be in place from Friday 26 November and will remain in place for eight days. More here: https://t.co/9OwMM0aodO pic.twitter.com/z442Vmf1vm — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) November 23, 2021

The route will be reduced to single lanes overnight from Friday until Sunday on the A90 southbound carriage way with a day and night lane closure both ways on Sunday between 7:30pm and 6:30am.

From Monday a contraflow system will then be in place on the A90 northbound for just under a week.

The roadworks are set to be complete, with traffic flow back to normal, by 6:30am on December 3.

Diversions

The Gateside southbound on and off slip roads and Muiryfaulds Junction will be closed with signed diversions in place via Douglastown slips and Emmock Roundabout.

On-slip traffic will be diverted via the Douglastown slips to the A90 southbound.

BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, Ian Stewart, said: “This £650,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works, contraflow traffic management is necessary, and motorists might experience some delays.

“We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the project as quickly and safely as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”