Plaque unveiled to honour Dundee housing hero Janeann Cassidy

A plaque has been unveiled in memory of the woman who founded the first housing association in Dundee.

Janeann Cassidy, who died in 2016 aged 69, spent her life fighting for better housing and youth opportunities in Whitfield.

The plaque has been put up in her honour at the Ormiston Crescent headquarters of Angus Housing Association, the organisation she helped to establish.

It was unveiled by Shona Robison, the cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government.

Janeann’s daughter, Avril Mills, says her mum was born in Hilltown but later moved to Whitfield, where she started her campaigning.

She said: “I think when she moved to Whitfield, there were lots of empty houses and it had a bad name at that point.

“But she just loved the good community spirit.

“People would always stand on the landings and take turns making teas and coffee.

‘She really cared about people in Whitfield’

“She eventually asked the council for permission to open a drop-in house.

“It just started as a wee cafe selling bacon rolls. The workmen would come in for a cuppa on their break.

“Then she started doing gala days and bingo nights, and it just grew from there.

“She wanted to bring more opportunities to the area and give the kids somewhere to go too.

“I think she really cared about the people in Whitfield.”

Janeann went on to run youth organisations and founded Angus Housing Association to help redevelop the Skarne blocks in Whitfield.

The government awarded the organisation £7.5 million pounds to carry out the regeneration of the blocks on Ormiston Crescent.

Prince Charles even attended a walkabout in the area with Janeann to discuss what the housing improvements could do for so many locals.

‘Absolute legend’

Grandson Lee Mills, 24, says his gran inspired him to co-found Dundee Thegither, an organisation for supporting the community.

He said: “There’s not enough words to describe her. She’s just an absolute legend.

“I remember being in town when I was wee and everyone called her gran or nan – I was always jealous because she was my gran.

“She impacted everyone’s lives in Whitfield, everyone knew her.”

Even at the end of her life, Lee says Janeann was committed to Whitfield.

He said: “I remember we had the funeral at Fintry Church and people had to queue all the way out and stand outside the church.

“One of her last wishes was that she wanted to go a tour around Whitfield before the burial.

“Her legacy will be remembered in the community as things wouldn’t have improved as much without the hard work by Janeann and support from local people and local council.

“We also want to thank Lydia Banks and Sharon Tkaczyk for their help in getting the plaque done.”

Lee added: “We need people like my granny.

“She really cared about the community and trying to make peoples’ lives better.

“My granny never had a lot growing up, but she had time for other people.”