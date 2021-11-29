Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plaque unveiled to honour Dundee housing hero Janeann Cassidy

By Katy Scott
November 29 2021, 10.48am Updated: November 29 2021, 2.57pm
janeann community whitfield angus housing association
Shona Robison unveiling the plaque. Inset: Janeann Cassidy in the bulldozer before the Skarne buildings were demolished.

A plaque has been unveiled in memory of the woman who founded the first housing association in Dundee.

Janeann Cassidy, who died in 2016 aged 69, spent her life fighting for better housing and youth opportunities in Whitfield.

The plaque has been put up in her honour at the Ormiston Crescent headquarters of Angus Housing Association, the organisation she helped to establish.

It was unveiled by Shona Robison, the cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government.

whitfield janeann community angus housing association
Janeann Cassidy receiving a cheque from police superintendent William McNicoll (second left) to help underprivileged children from Whitfield to go on holiday. George McKennan and Tommy Dempsey also pictured.

Janeann’s daughter, Avril Mills, says her mum was born in Hilltown but later moved to Whitfield, where she started her campaigning.

She said: “I think when she moved to Whitfield, there were lots of empty houses and it had a bad name at that point.

“But she just loved the good community spirit.

“People would always stand on the landings and take turns making teas and coffee.

‘She really cared about people in Whitfield’

“She eventually asked the council for permission to open a drop-in house.

“It just started as a wee cafe selling bacon rolls. The workmen would come in for a cuppa on their break.

“Then she started doing gala days and bingo nights, and it just grew from there.

“She wanted to bring more opportunities to the area and give the kids somewhere to go too.

“I think she really cared about the people in Whitfield.”

janeann whitfield community angus housing association
Shona Robison MSP speaks to Janeann’s family – grandson Lee Mills and daughter Avril Mills.

Janeann went on to run youth organisations and founded Angus Housing Association to help redevelop the Skarne blocks in Whitfield.

The government awarded the organisation £7.5 million pounds to carry out the regeneration of the blocks on Ormiston Crescent.

Prince Charles even attended a walkabout in the area with Janeann to discuss what the housing improvements could do for so many locals.

‘Absolute legend’

Grandson Lee Mills, 24, says his gran inspired him to co-found Dundee Thegither, an organisation for supporting the community.

He said: “There’s not enough words to describe her. She’s just an absolute legend.

“I remember being in town when I was wee and everyone called her gran or nan – I was always jealous because she was my gran.

“She impacted everyone’s lives in Whitfield, everyone knew her.”

Even at the end of her life, Lee says Janeann was committed to Whitfield.

whitfield community janeann
Shona Robison MSP speaks to Janeann’s family afterwards.

He said: “I remember we had the funeral at Fintry Church and people had to queue all the way out and stand outside the church.

“One of her last wishes was that she wanted to go a tour around Whitfield before the burial.

“Her legacy will be remembered in the community as things wouldn’t have improved as much without the hard work by Janeann and support from local people and local council.

“We also want to thank Lydia Banks and Sharon Tkaczyk for their help in getting the plaque done.”

Lee added: “We need people like my granny.

“She really cared about the community and trying to make peoples’ lives better.

“My granny never had a lot growing up, but she had time for other people.”

