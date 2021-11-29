Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two charged with alleged neglect at Dundee care home for patients with brain damage

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 29 2021, 6.38pm
McGonagall House is at the centre of an investigation.
Two people have been charged in connection with neglect at a Dundee care home.

A large-scale investigation has been launched at McGonagall House in the Hilltown, which cares for people with brain damage.

Two women, aged 54 and 48, have been charged and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is investigating.

In letters seen by The Courier, Naeema Pervaze, integrated manager at the HSCP, said an adult protection large scale investigation has been launched, as well as a police probe.

The letter also confirmed the two women charged are “no longer on site”.

Staff from the health and social care partnership will be at the centre on a daily basis during the investigation.

Two members of staff have been charged.

One letter sent to staff and residents says: “The home is now subject to an adult protection large scale investigation; I can also confirm there is an ongoing Police Scotland Investigation.”

The letter advised Police Scotland may be in touch with employees and the partnership is “working closely” with the Care Inspectorate.

“I appreciate this must be a difficult time for all of you, however, I am sure you will agree when any concern is raised these do need to be investigated,” it added.

McGonagall House treats patients with alcohol-related brain conditions.

It can house up to 31 people who are unable to live independently.

Two charged

A further letter to staff, said two people have since been charged, which police have confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following concerns raised over the care of residents at a care home in Dundee, two women, aged 54 and 48, have been arrested and charged in connection with neglect offences.

“Both women are subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

A Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership Spokeswoman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

McGonagall House declined to comment.

