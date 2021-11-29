Two charged with alleged neglect at Dundee care home for patients with brain damage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people have been charged in connection with neglect at a Dundee care home.

A large-scale investigation has been launched at McGonagall House in the Hilltown, which cares for people with brain damage.

Two women, aged 54 and 48, have been charged and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is investigating.

In letters seen by The Courier, Naeema Pervaze, integrated manager at the HSCP, said an adult protection large scale investigation has been launched, as well as a police probe.

The letter also confirmed the two women charged are “no longer on site”.

Staff from the health and social care partnership will be at the centre on a daily basis during the investigation.

One letter sent to staff and residents says: “The home is now subject to an adult protection large scale investigation; I can also confirm there is an ongoing Police Scotland Investigation.”

The letter advised Police Scotland may be in touch with employees and the partnership is “working closely” with the Care Inspectorate.

“I appreciate this must be a difficult time for all of you, however, I am sure you will agree when any concern is raised these do need to be investigated,” it added.

McGonagall House treats patients with alcohol-related brain conditions.

It can house up to 31 people who are unable to live independently.

Two charged

A further letter to staff, said two people have since been charged, which police have confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following concerns raised over the care of residents at a care home in Dundee, two women, aged 54 and 48, have been arrested and charged in connection with neglect offences.

“Both women are subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

A Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership Spokeswoman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

McGonagall House declined to comment.