Antiques dealer bids to reunite Dundee woman’s family with WW2 bracelet

An York antiques dealer is hoping to track down the relatives of a Dundee woman after finding her Second World War identity bracelet at a car boot sale.

The silver chain with plate attached was discovered by Stephen Wells.

The bracelets were worn by children who were not evacuated from cities during the war.

Their purpose was to help reunite youngsters – who may have been separated from loved ones, been injured or died – with their families.

Stephen says the bracelet has an engraving which suggests it belonged to Joyce Speir Munro Murray, who he believes was born in Dundee in 1920.

Also engraved on it is an address in the city, 325 Kingsway.

After some research, Stephen was able to find out that Joyce married a man called William Tavish Fraser in 1949.

She died in Dumfries in 1999, and Stephen has not been able to find out any more about Joyce or her relatives.

He has now contacted The Courier to ask for help in tracking them down.

This is not the first time Stephen has tried to reunite a bracelet of this kind with a family.

He has found three in the past, mainly at car boot sales, and has been successful in finding two families so far.

‘I love doing things like this’

Stephen said: “I love it. I love doing things like this and reuniting people with these sorts of items.

“The responses I have had from people in the past when doing this have been incredible.

“In one of my previous finds I managed to find a son of the name on the bracelet.

“I think his mum passed away about seven years prior, so not that long ago, and he said he wasn’t really left anything of his mum’s so was thrilled that he had something that could connect him to her.”

Anyone who can help Stephen reunite the bracelet with Joyce’s relatives are asked to email him on info@source-vintage.co.uk.