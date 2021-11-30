Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Antiques dealer bids to reunite Dundee woman’s family with WW2 bracelet

By Emma Duncan
November 30 2021, 8.23am Updated: November 30 2021, 9.54am
Stephen Wells with the bracelet that once belonged to a Dundee woman.

An York antiques dealer is hoping to track down the relatives of a Dundee woman after finding her Second World War identity bracelet at a car boot sale.

The silver chain with plate attached was discovered by Stephen Wells.

The bracelets were worn by children who were not evacuated from cities during the war.

Their purpose was to help reunite youngsters – who may have been separated from loved ones, been injured or died – with their families.

The lost bracelet of a Dundee woman Stephen is hoping to reunite with a family member

Stephen says the bracelet has an engraving which suggests it belonged to Joyce Speir Munro Murray, who he believes was born in Dundee in 1920.

Also engraved on it is an address in the city, 325 Kingsway.

After some research, Stephen was able to find out that Joyce married a man called William Tavish Fraser in 1949.

The identity bracelet
The bracelet was found at a car boot sale.

She died in Dumfries in 1999, and Stephen has not been able to find out any more about Joyce or her relatives.

He has now contacted The Courier to ask for help in tracking them down.

This is not the first time Stephen has tried to reunite a bracelet of this kind with a family.

He has found three in the past, mainly at car boot sales, and has been successful in finding two families so far.

‘I love doing things like this’

Stephen said: “I love it. I love doing things like this and reuniting people with these sorts of items.

“The responses I have had from people in the past when doing this have been incredible.

“In one of my previous finds I managed to find a son of the name on the bracelet.

“I think his mum passed away about seven years prior, so not that long ago, and he said he wasn’t really left anything of his mum’s so was thrilled that he had something that could connect him to her.”

Anyone who can help Stephen reunite the bracelet with Joyce’s relatives are asked to email him on info@source-vintage.co.uk.