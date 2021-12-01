Dundee cemetery devastated by Storm Arwen

An error occurred. Please try again.

One of Dundee’s oldest cemeteries has been left devastated in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

More than a dozen trees have toppled at Balgay Cemetery, as well as grave stones and walls.

The trail of destruction continues up to the approach to Mills Observatory, leading to landslip fears on the hill area.

Stephen Barry, 59, who lives nearby, said he was shocked when he visited the 19th Century cemetery this week.

Retired financial auditor Stephen said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I walk in the area three to four times a week and have witnessed damage from other storms but nothing remotely like this.”

Stephen said he counted at least 15 trees that had been blown over, along with numerous fallen branches.

He said: “I would say that on one section of the wooded hilly area leading up to the observatory there is about 90% damage leaving a large denuded area.”

He added: “Despite the obvious upset over the trees themselves, I am very concerned that this leaves the steep banking open to landslides in wet weather.”

Stephen said he also saw two collapsed stone walls and many grave stones knocked over by the fallen trees.

He added: “I’m curious if the council has plans to plant replacement trees similar to the species lost.

“Although nature may heal itself over time, I think there are a few spots there that need some serious targeted help.”

Terrifying

Another neighbour, whose garden backs on to the cemetery, said the storm was terrifying.

The woman, who asked not to be named said: “I have been worried about a tree for some time.

“During the storm on Friday we looked out and saw that our garden wall was crumbling.

“The next thing the tree went crashing down.”

She added: “It’s about 60ft and if it had come our direction goodness knows what might have happened.

“It has also left my garden now completely exposed so I’m hoping that the council can do something to secure us as quickly as possible.”

‘Miraculous’ no-one was hurt

Lochee Labour councillor Charlie Malone said he visited householders whose gardens were damaged.

He has asked the council to close the cemetery until the damage can be cleared.

“The damage was as bad as anything I have seen, it’s miraculous that no one was hurt,” he added.

“I was saddened to see the damage to gravestones and I have spoken to officers about blocking the site as it is a real safety concern to allow for what will be significant clearing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Staff have been working hard to identify damage caused by Storm Arwen while prioritising any potential safety concerns.

“Our crews are working to address issues raised from the storm at the cemetery and around the city.”