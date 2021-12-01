Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee cemetery devastated by Storm Arwen

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 1 2021, 5.35pm Updated: December 1 2021, 6.06pm
Storm damage in Balgay Cemetery.
Storm damage in Balgay Cemetery.

One of Dundee’s oldest cemeteries has been left devastated in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

More than a dozen trees have toppled at Balgay Cemetery, as well as grave stones and walls.

The trail of destruction continues up to the approach to Mills Observatory, leading to landslip fears on the hill area.

Stephen Barry, 59, who lives nearby, said he was shocked when he visited the 19th Century cemetery this week.

Damage caused by Storm Arwen in Balgay Cemetery.

Retired financial auditor Stephen said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I walk in the area three to four times a week and have witnessed damage from other storms but nothing remotely like this.”

Stephen said he counted at least 15 trees that had been blown over, along with numerous fallen branches.

He said: “I would say that on one section of the wooded hilly area leading up to the observatory there is about 90% damage leaving a large denuded area.”

Storm Arwen damage.

He added: “Despite the obvious upset over the trees themselves, I am very concerned that this leaves the steep banking open to landslides in wet weather.”

Stephen said he also saw two collapsed stone walls and many grave stones knocked over by the fallen trees.

A tree blown over by Storm Arwen in Balgay.

He added: “I’m curious if the council has plans to plant replacement trees similar to the species lost.

“Although nature may heal itself over time, I think there are a few spots there that need some serious targeted help.”

Terrifying

Another neighbour, whose garden backs on to the cemetery, said the storm was terrifying.

The woman, who asked not to be named said: “I have been worried about a tree for some time.

“During the storm on Friday we looked out and saw that our garden wall was crumbling.

“The next thing the tree went crashing down.”

Storm Arwen damage.

She added: “It’s about 60ft and if it had come our direction goodness knows what might have happened.

“It has also left my garden now completely exposed so I’m hoping that the council can do something to secure us as quickly as possible.”

‘Miraculous’ no-one was hurt

Lochee Labour councillor Charlie Malone said he visited householders whose gardens were damaged.

He has asked the council to close the cemetery until the damage can be cleared.

“The damage was as bad as anything I have seen, it’s miraculous that no one was hurt,” he added.

“I was saddened to see the damage to gravestones and I have spoken to officers about blocking the site as it is a real safety concern to allow for what will be significant clearing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Staff have been working hard to identify damage caused by Storm Arwen while prioritising any potential safety concerns.

“Our crews are working to address issues raised from the storm at the cemetery and around the city.”

Arwen aftermath: Pictures show devastation caused in Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier