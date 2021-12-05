Tay bridge motorists headed for Fife faced delays following crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Motorist headed to Fife from Dundee faced heavy traffic after one lane was closed on the Tay bridge following crash.

The bridge control tweeted to say that the lane has since reopened after the incident.

Police Scotland have confirmed they were made aware of the incident and said there were no injuries.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Tay Bridge around 1pm following reports of a car parked on the live carriageway.

“The vehicle was removed by police, and no one was injured.”

Flat tyre

It is thought the car sustained a flat tyre after being involved in a minor collision with another vehicle.

The bridge control tweeted at 2.08pm that only one lane was opening southbound following the crash.

Traffic still heavy Southbound after accident. Only 1 lane open. Awaiting vehicle recovery.

Thank you for your patience. — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) December 5, 2021

The Tay Bridge tweeted: “Traffic still heavy Southbound after accident. Only one lane open. Awaiting vehicle recovery. Thank you for your patience.”

They tweeted just before 3pm that there were no restrictions on the bridge and that the accident had been cleared.