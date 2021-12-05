Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tay bridge motorists headed for Fife faced delays following crash

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 5 2021, 2.31pm Updated: December 5 2021, 6.24pm
One lane of the bridge is closed following a road accident

Motorist headed to Fife from Dundee faced heavy traffic after one lane was closed on the Tay bridge following crash.

The bridge control tweeted to say that the lane has since reopened after the incident.

Police Scotland have confirmed they were made aware of the incident and said there were no injuries.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Tay Bridge around 1pm following reports of a car parked on the live carriageway.

“The vehicle was removed by police, and no one was injured.”

Flat tyre

It is thought the car sustained a flat tyre after being involved in a minor collision with another vehicle.

The bridge control tweeted at 2.08pm that only one lane was opening southbound following the crash.

The Tay Bridge tweeted: “Traffic still heavy Southbound after accident. Only one lane open. Awaiting vehicle recovery. Thank you for your patience.”

They tweeted just before 3pm that there were no restrictions on the bridge and that the accident had been cleared.

