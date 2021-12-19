‘Interactive playpark’ featuring retro arcade games opens next to Dundee whale sculpture

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new “interactive playpark” featuring retro games has opened underneath Dundee’s 22-tonne whale sculpture.

The zone at Waterfront Place includes a multi-sensory experience booming out the sounds of whales, the ocean, and ship horns as well as a changing light display.

The area, which does not have any traditional park features such as swings or other equipment, also contains retro arcade games that are free to play.

The six mini games, which were not operational on Sunday afternoon due to technical issues, were created by academics and recent graduates from Abertay University.

The games have all been designed with accessibility in mind so that as many people as possible — from children to older adults — can enjoy the experience.

A striking black monolith arcade cabinet houses the games with several different screens so they can be played by different people at the same time.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the opening of the park finally brings together all the elements of the new public space.

“Waterfront Place has rapidly become a favourite feature for many in the city,” he said.

“It’s been amazing to see families, particularly children, enjoying waterfront place and the fountains, even in winter.

“The final piece of the jigsaw is now in place with the whale sculpture and digital playground. I’m excited to see Dundonians enjoying the new feature.”

The whale structure, which was installed in October, flows from the northern entrance of Waterfront Place with the tail arching towards the Tay to capture a sense of movement.

It was designed by award-winning artist Lee Simmons, who has described the commission as the “pinnacle” of his career so far, and cost £134,750.

The 35-metre metal artwork was pieced together off-site hundreds of miles away in Littlehampton, West Sussex.

It arrived on a barge towed by a tug boat in a lengthy trip lasting several days.

The 18-metre model is raised 12 metres above the ground with the playpark sitting underneath.

Waterfront Place, which is adjacent to the V&A museum, also features colourful fountains, a bike repair shop, and an urban beach.