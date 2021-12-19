Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

‘Interactive playpark’ featuring retro arcade games opens next to Dundee whale sculpture

By Jake Keith
December 19 2021, 5.17pm
The whale sculpture and interactive playpark at Dundee waterfront is now open
A new “interactive playpark” featuring retro games has opened underneath Dundee’s 22-tonne whale sculpture.

The zone at Waterfront Place includes a multi-sensory experience booming out the sounds of whales, the ocean, and ship horns as well as a changing light display.

The area, which does not have any traditional park features such as swings or other equipment, also contains retro arcade games that are free to play.

The six mini games, which were not operational on Sunday afternoon due to technical issues, were created by academics and recent graduates from Abertay University.

Logan Shoblin, five, enjoys running through the metal fences under the whale.

The games have all been designed with accessibility in mind so that as many people as possible — from children to older adults — can enjoy the experience.

A striking black monolith arcade cabinet houses the games with several different screens so they can be played by different people at the same time.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the opening of the park finally brings together all the elements of the new public space.

Waterfront Place has rapidly become a favourite feature for many in the city,” he said.

“It’s been amazing to see families, particularly children, enjoying waterfront place and the fountains, even in winter.

“The final piece of the jigsaw is now in place with the whale sculpture and digital playground. I’m excited to see Dundonians enjoying the new feature.”

One of the games the public can play.

The whale structure, which was installed in October, flows from the northern entrance of Waterfront Place with the tail arching towards the Tay to capture a sense of movement.

It was designed by award-winning artist Lee Simmons, who has described the commission as the “pinnacle” of his career so far, and cost £134,750.

The 35-metre metal artwork was pieced together off-site hundreds of miles away in Littlehampton, West Sussex.

The playpark alongside the whale structure.

It arrived on a barge towed by a tug boat in a lengthy trip lasting several days.

The 18-metre model is raised 12 metres above the ground with the playpark sitting underneath.

Waterfront Place, which is adjacent to the V&A museum, also features colourful fountains, a bike repair shop, and an urban beach.

