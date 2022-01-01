GALLERY and VIDEO: A Ferry Happy New Year for daring Broughty dookers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Broughty Ferry has welcomed in 2022 with a new look Dook.

After 130 years, the annual New Year’s Day dip switched to a new location at Beach Crescent.

And following a 2021 absence because of the pandemic it was a more low key affair.

Around 50 dookers took to the Tay at noon for the bracing start to the year.

They were cheered on by a crowd of spectators on Beach Crescent.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association restricted spectator numbers in the near vicinity to 500 to comply with pandemic guidance.

One of the participants was Frances Menter from the Ferry, who braved the waves for a special cause.

Frances took part in the dook to raise money for TCCL (Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia) .

She said: “My dear friend, Gavin Russell, was recently taken from us by Ewing sarcoma at the very young age of 20.”

Former Perth High School pupil Gavin was diagnosed with bone cancer in November 2014 at the age of just 13.

Frances added: “He put up such a brave and dignified fight for seven years.

“He always chose TCCL as his favoured charity for my dook to support, and I fully intend to continue to do this every year as long as I am able.

“Despite the dook being cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic I still did my own one at the beach and raised over £1,200.

That is what I set as my target for this year.”

Frances has set up a fundraising page for donations.

Our photographer Steven MacDougall was on site to capture the action from today’s event.

Angus dooks

Up the coast in Angus, dooks took place in both Arbroath and Carnoustie.

The Arbroath event took place at the town’s harbour to raise money for cancer research,

Kirriemuir Relay for Life took over the organisation of the popular fundraiser this year.

And in Carnoustie, the town rugby club continued the town dook tradition of more than quarter of a century.

It drew another good crowd or participants and spectators to the beach beside the Links House golf headquarters.