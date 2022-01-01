Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GALLERY and VIDEO: A Ferry Happy New Year for daring Broughty dookers

By Graham Brown and John Post
January 1 2022, 4.30pm Updated: January 1 2022, 4.31pm
Post Thumbnail
 

Broughty Ferry has welcomed in 2022 with a new look Dook.

After 130 years, the annual New Year’s Day dip switched to a new location at Beach Crescent.

And following a 2021 absence because of the pandemic it was a more low key affair.

Around 50 dookers took to the Tay at noon for the bracing start to the year.

They were cheered on by a crowd of spectators on Beach Crescent.

Spectators on Beach Crescent, Broughty Ferry.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association restricted spectator numbers in the near vicinity to 500 to comply with pandemic guidance.

One of the participants was Frances Menter from the Ferry, who braved the waves for a special cause.

Frances Menter.

Frances took part in the dook to raise money for TCCL (Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia) .

She said: “My dear friend, Gavin Russell, was recently taken from us by Ewing sarcoma at the very young age of 20.”

Former Perth High School pupil Gavin was diagnosed with bone cancer in November 2014 at the age of just 13.

Frances added: “He put up such a brave and dignified fight for seven years.

“He always chose TCCL as his favoured charity for my dook to support, and I fully intend to continue to do this every year as long as I am able.

Frances Menter
Frances Menter raised money for TCCL in the Broughty Ferry Dook.

“Despite the dook being cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic I still did my own one at the beach and raised over £1,200.

That is what I set as my target for this year.”

Frances has set up a fundraising page for donations.

Our photographer Steven MacDougall was on site to capture the action from today’s event.

Joyce McIntosh (YeABBA / Dook organiser) at Beach Crescent, Broughty Ferry.
Jackie Laing, the newly appointed President of YeABBA enjoying the event and celebrating her birthday which is today.
Piper Alex Ewart (First Monifieth Boys Brigade) serenades the dookers.
Event organisers Vivian Scott (centre) and Joyce McIntosh (right) prepare to take the plunge with fellow dookers.
Howard Davies from Newport sports appropriate attire for the occasion.
Vivian Scott found herself in a tangle as she braved the chilly waters.
50 dookers took part in the event this year.
People in boats patrol the waters as the event took place.
Nicola Davie from Monifieth doing the dook in memory of her Dad Raymond Doran and father in law George Davie who both died within 7 weeks of each other in 2021.
Left to right is Debbie Scott, Sharon McGuire and Wendy Young (all from Perth) taking part in the dook.
Family fun at the New Year dook.

Angus dooks

Up the coast in Angus, dooks took place in both Arbroath and Carnoustie.

The Arbroath event took place at the town’s harbour to raise money for cancer research,

Kirriemuir Relay for Life took over the organisation of the popular fundraiser this year.

Organised by Carnoustie Rugby Club  the Carnoustie Dook was back with great success. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

And in Carnoustie, the town rugby club continued the town dook tradition of more than quarter of a century.

It drew another good crowd or participants and spectators to the beach beside the Links House golf headquarters.

 

PICTURES and VIDEO: Carnoustie dookers take the plunge into 2022

