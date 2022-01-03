Car stolen from outside Dundee Sainsbury’s supermarket

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have asked for the public’s help to find a car stolen from outside a supermarket in Dundee over the weekend.

The white Dacia Sandero was stolen from the car park at Sainbury’s on Tom Johnston Road, near Broughty Ferry, on Sunday.

Officers say the vehicle was stolen sometime between 3.30pm and 3.40pm.

The force has not confirmed whether the car’s owner was shopping at the time.

Appeal for sightings of stolen car

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information, or who believes they have seen the car at any time since, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1598 of January 2.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sainsbury’s has not responded to a request for comment.

It follows another car theft in the city last week when a Vauxhall Astra was taken from Abercorn Street, just off Old Craigie Road.