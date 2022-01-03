Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Car stolen from outside Dundee Sainsbury’s supermarket

By Alasdair Clark
January 3 2022, 5.52pm
Sainsbury's in Dundee.
Sainsbury's in Dundee.

Police have asked for the public’s help to find a car stolen from outside a supermarket in Dundee over the weekend.

The white Dacia Sandero was stolen from the car park at Sainbury’s on Tom Johnston Road, near Broughty Ferry, on Sunday.

Officers say the vehicle was stolen sometime between 3.30pm and 3.40pm.

The force has not confirmed whether the car’s owner was shopping at the time.

Appeal for sightings of stolen car

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information, or who believes they have seen the car at any time since, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1598 of January 2.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sainsbury’s has not responded to a request for comment.

It follows another car theft in the city last week when a Vauxhall Astra was taken from Abercorn Street, just off Old Craigie Road.

Cars and bikes worth more than £200,000 seized in Tayside and Fife this year – including a Porsche

