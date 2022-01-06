Dundee Science Centre announces sudden closure amid Covid fears

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee Science Centre has shut suddenly amid fears for the “safety” of visitors and staff.

The centre, a popular tourist attraction in the city’s Greenmarket area, has released a statement saying it will shut its doors until at least January 24.

The cause of the closure is unknown with bosses stating the decision will be reviewed in a few weeks.

The science centre has been a staple in the city for years, and is a centre for learning about STEM subjects.

A spokesperson from the science centre has said: “The Centre will however remain open for schools and we look forward to supporting our youngsters, teachers and schools in the coming weeks.

“While the Centre is closed, visitors to our website can still enjoy a huge range of home learning activities from topics on the wildlife and the environment, to space and chemical reactions, plus much more.”

Dundee Science Centre issued the announcement on its social media channels.

The centre said: “In line with our current Covid protection protocols, Dundee Science Centre is temporarily closed to the public. We will review this decision on January 24 2022.

“All visits that have already been booked in January will be fully refunded.

“This decision was not taken lightly, however the safety of our staff and visitors must always come first.

“Please keep an eye on our social media and this website for information on when we plan to re-open. If you have any questions, please e-mail us at staff@dundeesciencecentre.org.uk and we will get back to you as soon as we can.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to the centre when it is safe to do so.”

What is the current Covid guidance for cultural venues?

The latest Scottish Government rules for the culture sector state cinemas, theatres, concert halls, comedy clubs, music venues, and museums and galleries can stay open.

They must have at least one metre social distancing in place between groups.

A maximum of 3 households is recommended within any group attending together.

Places are also being asked to take reasonable measures to ensure public safety.