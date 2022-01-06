Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Science Centre announces sudden closure amid Covid fears

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 6 2022, 12.20pm Updated: January 6 2022, 2.33pm
Dundee Science Centre
Dundee Science Centre have announced they will be closed until January 24th.

Dundee Science Centre has shut suddenly amid fears for the “safety” of visitors and staff.

The centre, a popular tourist attraction in the city’s Greenmarket area, has released a statement saying it will shut its doors until at least January 24.

The cause of the closure is unknown with bosses stating the decision will be reviewed in a few weeks.

The science centre has been a staple in the city for years, and is a centre for learning about STEM subjects.

A spokesperson from the science centre has said: “The Centre will however remain open for schools and we look forward to supporting our youngsters, teachers and schools in the coming weeks.

“While the Centre is closed, visitors to our website can still enjoy a huge range of home learning activities from topics on the wildlife and the environment, to space and chemical reactions, plus much more.”

Dundee Science Centre issued the announcement on its social media channels.

The centre said: “In line with our current Covid protection protocols, Dundee Science Centre is temporarily closed to the public. We will review this decision on January 24 2022.

“All visits that have already been booked in January will be fully refunded.

“This decision was not taken lightly, however the safety of our staff and visitors must always come first.

“Please keep an eye on our social media and this website for information on when we plan to re-open. If you have any questions, please e-mail us at staff@dundeesciencecentre.org.uk and we will get back to you as soon as we can.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to the centre when it is safe to do so.”

What is the current Covid guidance for cultural venues?

The latest Scottish Government rules for the culture sector state cinemas, theatres, concert halls, comedy clubs, music venues, and museums and galleries can stay open.

They must have at least one metre social distancing in place between groups.

A maximum of 3 households is recommended within any group attending together.

Places are also being asked to take reasonable measures to ensure public safety.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

