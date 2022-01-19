Dundee University graduate makes history as Navy’s first female admiral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee University graduate has made history as the Royal Navy’s first ever female admiral.

Jude Terry, 48, has been appointed Director of People and Training and Naval Secretary after nearly 25 years of service.

She said the promotion was “an absolute honour and a privilege”.

Rear Admiral Terry, from Jersey, graduated with a bachelors degree in anatomical sciences from the University of Dundee in 1997.

She joined Britannia Royal Naval College later that year to pursue a degree in defence studies at Joint Services Command.

The new Rear Admiral will start in the role in August next year.

She will be responsible for more than 40,000 regular and reservist sailors, Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary staff, contractors and civil servants.

A ceremony aboard HMS Victory in Portsmouth marked the transition of the role from her predecessor RAdm Phil Hally.

‘Inclusive workforce is a better place for all’

RAdm Terry believes the fact that she is a woman is irrelevant to her post and rank.

She simply said “someone has to be first” – but added she “won’t be the last”.

There are currently four female commodores, which is the next rank down, and 20 female captains.

Women have served in the Royal Navy since the Wrens in World War 1 and have been going to sea on behalf of the service since 1990.

All positions or branches are now open to women.

Congratulations to Commodore Jude Terry who today becomes the @RoyalNavy’s Director of Personnel & Training in the rank of Rear Admiral. A great example of all the amazing @navy_women serving today and a role model for all who serve and those who follow. pic.twitter.com/Sy5N1G8uTd — First Sea Lord (@FirstSeaLord) January 17, 2022

The University of Dundee graduate said: “The world has changed in terms of what people want from life and careers, whatever their gender, and the Navy needs to work to modernise our organisation to support this change – a diverse and inclusive workforce is a better place for all but is also proven to deliver better outcomes.”

During her career, RAdm Terry has travelled all over the world.

She said one of her best memories was her first deployment, where she visited 19 countries in nine months on HMS Boxer.

She has also served aboard survey vessel HMS Scott and twice with helicopter carrier HMS Ocean.

Dundee University grad makes history

She says her work as Rear Admiral will include making the Navy more inclusive.

RAdm Terry added: “Our people and their families are at the heart of our ability to deliver on operations abroad and in the UK.

“I look forward to leading my team in supporting them, using modern approaches, helping us all to be the best we can be, and building on the work already done by my predecessor.

“Last week, when Vice Admiral Hine left as Second Sea Lord, he said: ‘You should strive to leave the Service in a better place than you found it’.

“I’m aiming to build on what we’ve done already to continue to do that.”

An absolute honour and a privilege to take over as Director People & Training and the Naval Secretary today. Thanks @RAdmPhilHally And I get a new hat too! @RoyalNavy @navy_women @RNLogsjobs @RNJobsUK pic.twitter.com/h6b8jkOuQK — Rear Admiral Jude Terry (@RAdmJudeTerry) January 17, 2022