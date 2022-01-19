Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee University graduate makes history as Navy’s first female admiral

By Katy Scott
January 19 2022, 8.40pm Updated: January 20 2022, 9.48am
Rear Admiral Jude Terry inside Naval Command Headquarters at HMS Excellent.

A Dundee University graduate has made history as the Royal Navy’s first ever female admiral.

Jude Terry, 48, has been appointed Director of People and Training and Naval Secretary after nearly 25 years of service.

She said the promotion was “an absolute honour and a privilege”.

Rear Admiral Terry, from Jersey, graduated with a bachelors degree in anatomical sciences from the University of Dundee in 1997.

She joined Britannia Royal Naval College later that year to pursue a degree in defence studies at Joint Services Command.

RAdm Jude Terry and RAdm Philip Hally in the Great Cabin in HMS Victory.

The new Rear Admiral will start in the role in August next year.

She will be responsible for more than 40,000 regular and reservist sailors, Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary staff, contractors and civil servants.

A ceremony aboard HMS Victory in Portsmouth marked the transition of the role from her predecessor RAdm Phil Hally.

‘Inclusive workforce is a better place for all’

RAdm Terry believes the fact that she is a woman is irrelevant to her post and rank.

She simply said “someone has to be first” – but added she “won’t be the last”.

There are currently four female commodores, which is the next rank down, and 20 female captains.

Women have served in the Royal Navy since the Wrens in World War 1 and have been going to sea on behalf of the service since 1990.

All positions or branches are now open to women.

The University of Dundee graduate said: “The world has changed in terms of what people want from life and careers, whatever their gender, and the Navy needs to work to modernise our organisation to support this change – a diverse and inclusive workforce is a better place for all but is also proven to deliver better outcomes.”

During her career, RAdm Terry has travelled all over the world.

She said one of her best memories was her first deployment, where she visited 19 countries in nine months on HMS Boxer.

She has also served aboard survey vessel HMS Scott and twice with helicopter carrier HMS Ocean.

She says her work as Rear Admiral will include making the Navy more inclusive.

RAdm Terry added: “Our people and their families are at the heart of our ability to deliver on operations abroad and in the UK.

“I look forward to leading my team in supporting them, using modern approaches, helping us all to be the best we can be, and building on the work already done by my predecessor.

“Last week, when Vice Admiral Hine left as Second Sea Lord, he said: ‘You should strive to leave the Service in a better place than you found it’.

“I’m aiming to build on what we’ve done already to continue to do that.”

