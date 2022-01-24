Firebug teens caught on camera torching bins in Dundee city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five teens have been caught on CCTV torching bins outside shops in Dundee’s Murraygate.

The youths, who are all believed to be between the ages of 14 and 16, were captured on video setting fire to Eurobins in the city centre on Sunday evening.

Police have now launched an investigation into the anti-social behaviour and are issuing a warning to other youngsters.

Sergeant Chris Grieve from the city centre community policing team, said:

“Young people misbehaving and causing inconvenience around the city centre is not going to be tolerated, and we are adding extra patrols in the centre during the evening hours.

“Setting fires is incredibly stupid and dangerous, and it is extremely fortunate that no-one was injured or that more property or cars weren’t damaged in this incident.”

He added: “Contents of bins cannot be known and could have contained items that were hazardous, or pressurised containers that could explode.”

Sergeant Grieve also issued a plea to parents to keep an eye on their children and even report them to police.

‘We want to hear from you’

“We know that many of these youths are coming to the centre from outlying areas of the city,” he added.

“We would like to ask parents to be aware of where your young ones are, and who they are with. And if they came home last night smelling of smoke or accelerant, we want to hear from you.”

The same plea was made last year after a spate of fire-raising in the area.

Who are the culprits?

The group is described as all-male, and members were wearing the following items of clothing:

a dark hooded top and light bottoms

a grey hooded top and dark bottoms with a white stripe down the leg

a grey hooded top with a black gilet and grey bottoms

a dark hooded top and dark bottoms

a black puffer jacket, black tammy and dark bottoms

One member of the group was also seen riding a scooter.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 or speaking to any police officer, quoting incident number 3362 on January 23.

Details can also be submitted anonymously via the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.