Scots in Australia: Jason Cummings follows ex-Dundee, United, St Johnstone and Dunfermline stars Down Under

While Jason Cummings’ switch from Dundee to Central Coast Mariners raised plenty of eyebrows, the irrepressible striker is far from the first Scot to try his luck in Australia.

From a former Dens Park skipper to a St Johnstone Scottish Cup winner, Cummings follows a well worn path to Oz — with varying fortunes.

So, will the Scotland international be a success Down Under?

Gavin Rae (Hakoah Sydney City East, 2014-19)

The former Dundee captain embarked on his Aussie adventure following a third spell with the Dee in 2014, racking up a total 302 appearances for the Dark Blues.

Although it was initially reported that Rae retired after departing Dens Park, he joined Hakoah Sydney City East in the National Premier League of New South Wales.

Indeed, he would go on to become the club’s manager and technical director from 2018 until the summer of 2019.

Rae, who won 14 caps for Scotland, still lives in Sydney.

Graham Dorrans (Western Sydney Wanderers, 2020-21)

Dorrans excelled for Western Sydney Wanderers, notching a respectable four goals and two assists from 23 outings.

While he thrived on the pitch, the ex-Dundee, Rangers and Scotland man endured understandable challenges as he sought to adapt to life abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Wanderers also failed to qualify for the end-of-season A-League playoffs.

Dorrans returned to Scotland last summer, joining Dunfermline on a two-year contract.

Stewart Petrie (Northern Spirit, 2003-04; Blacktown City Demons, 2004-05; Central Coast Mariners 2005-07; Wollongong Wolves, 2007)

Now firmly settled back in Scotland as Montrose manager, Dundee-born Petrie was quite the globetrotter in his playing days.

The Dunfermline legend represented four different clubs Down Under, as well as enjoying a brief stint in Singapore.

Petrie would later return to the A-League in 2010 to become assistant manager of North Queensland Fury, acting as No.2 to his former Pars teammate Ian Ferguson.

Grant Brebner (Melbourne Victory 2006-12)

Brebner, who made 68 appearances in two seasons with Dundee United, departed Tannadice in 2006 to begin a lengthy association with A-League side Melbourne Victory.

He immediately established himself as a mainstay — and would remain so for six years — and helped the club win league titles in 2007 and 2009.

Brebner would return to Victory in a youth coaching capacity in 2015, beginning a journey which would culminate in his appointment as manager in 2020.

However, Brebner’s rein as boss was fleeting, with the ex-Hibernian playmaker sacked in the aftermath of a 7-0 defeat against local rivals Melbourne City in April 2021.

Michael O’Halloran (Melbourne City, 2018)

St Johnstone’s double Scottish Cup winner made the switch to Oz following a recommendation from his former youth team pal Aaron Mooy.

However, the move proved to be ill-fated for O’Halloran, with the ex-Rangers winger making just three substitute appearances for City.

He was released just six months into a two-year deal.

Honourable mentions go to another former Melbourne City man Jack Hendry, ex-Dunfermline defender Scott Wilson, who played under Ferguson and Petrie at North Queensland Fury and the mercurial Charlie Miller, who lit up Brisbane Roar and Gold Coast United.