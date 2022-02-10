Man assaulted in Dundee as police appeal for information

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was treated in hospital after being assaulted in a Dundee street.

Police are appealing for information following the attack on South Road on Monday.

The 30-year-old man was assaulted with an object at around 3.45pm while walking alone on South Road, near Charleston.

He was struck on the head and fell to the ground.

The man was treated in Ninewells Hospital for a facial injury and has since been discharged.

Group of youths

Sergeant Nicola Lobb of Police Scotland said: “The injured man saw a group of youths run off towards Menzieshill just as this happened.

“They are only described as all white and wearing medical face masks.

“Officers are making local enquiries but would appeal to anyone who was in the area to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact at Lochee Police Station by calling 101, quoting incident 2101 of Monday February 7.