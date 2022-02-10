Man assaulted in Dundee as police appeal for information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Man assaulted in Dundee as police appeal for information

By Caroline Spencer
February 10 2022, 1.13pm Updated: February 10 2022, 1.27pm
Police Scotland is warning the public of a new scam.
Police Scotland is appealing for information following an assault in Dundee.

A man was treated in hospital after being assaulted in a Dundee street.

Police are appealing for information following the attack on South Road on Monday.

The 30-year-old man was assaulted with an object at around 3.45pm while walking alone on South Road, near Charleston.

He was struck on the head and fell to the ground.

The man was treated in Ninewells Hospital for a facial injury and has since been discharged.

Group of youths

Sergeant Nicola Lobb of Police Scotland said: “The injured man saw a group of youths run off towards Menzieshill just as this happened.

“They are only described as all white and wearing medical face masks.

“Officers are making local enquiries but would appeal to anyone who was in the area to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact at Lochee Police Station by calling 101, quoting incident 2101 of Monday February 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier