Amputee’s quad bike stolen in Broughty Ferry

A Dundee amputee has had quad bike – his only mode of transport- stolen outside his Broughty Ferry home.

Colin Rattray, former manager of Fat Sam’s nightclub, lost his leg to diabetes and relies on the quad bike to get around.

The 53-year-old has used the orange quad bike since 2018 but on Friday discovered it had been stolen from Bell Rock Square, where it is usually parked.

It is thought the bike was stolen between 2am and 7pm on Thursday.

Colin, who has previously spoken to The Courier about his struggles since losing a leg, said: “I’m an amputee, that’s my only mode of transport.

“My brother came in twice [on Thursday].

“When he left at 7pm he came back in and said ‘Where is your bike?

“I said ‘It’s outside’ and he said ‘no, it’s not.”

Police were contacted and quickly visited Colin’s house.

Colin says the police believe it may have been pushed on to a flat-bed lorry or cargo lorry.

He has lived in his family home in Broughty Ferry for much of his life and has been left shocked by the theft.

“I can’t remember anything like this happening and I’ve lived here on and off for 49 years.” he said.

Hard to trace

According to Colin, off-road vehicles are a popular target for thieves as they are harder to trace for the authorities.

He said: “These vehicles could be painted, essentially it’s easy to sell to anyone of a nefarious nature.”

In the meantime, Colin has the support of friends to help him.

“I have an amazing group of friends but I know I can’t rely on them forever,” he said.

He is also worried that his insurance will not cover the total cost of a new quad-bike.

“I’m not overflowing with cash; it’s not going to be easy,” he said.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.