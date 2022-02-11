Amputee’s quad bike stolen in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amputee’s quad bike stolen in Broughty Ferry

By Caroline Spencer
February 11 2022, 5.33pm
The bike has been stolen.
The bike has been stolen.

A Dundee amputee has had quad bike – his only mode of transport- stolen outside his Broughty Ferry home.

Colin Rattray, former manager of Fat Sam’s nightclub, lost his leg to diabetes and relies on the quad bike to get around.

The 53-year-old has used the orange quad bike since 2018 but on Friday discovered it had been stolen from Bell Rock Square, where it is usually parked.

Colin Rattray at home.

It is thought the bike was stolen between 2am and 7pm on Thursday.

Colin, who has previously spoken to The Courier about his struggles since losing a leg, said: “I’m an amputee, that’s my only mode of transport.

“My brother came in twice [on Thursday].

“When he left at 7pm he came back in and said ‘Where is your bike?

“I said ‘It’s outside’ and he said ‘no, it’s not.”

Police were contacted and quickly visited Colin’s house.

Colin Rattray standing outside his home in Broughty Ferry where his quad-bike was stolen.

Colin says the police believe it may have been pushed on to a flat-bed lorry or cargo lorry.

He has lived in his family home in Broughty Ferry for much of his life and has been left shocked by the theft.

“I can’t remember anything like this happening and I’ve lived here on and off for 49 years.” he said.

Hard to trace

According to Colin, off-road vehicles are a popular target for thieves as they are harder to trace for the authorities.

Colin’s quad-bike, outside his home in Broughty Ferry, before it was stolen.

He said: “These vehicles could be painted, essentially it’s easy to sell to anyone of a nefarious nature.”

In the meantime, Colin has the support of friends to help him.

“I have an amazing group of friends but I know I can’t rely on them forever,” he said.

He is also worried that his insurance will not cover the total cost of a new quad-bike.

“I’m not overflowing with cash; it’s not going to be easy,” he said.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

