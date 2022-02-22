Dundee Rotary hosts 35th annual charity gala dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Rotary hosts 35th annual charity gala dinner

By Emma O'Neill
February 22 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 22 2022, 9.13pm
The Rotary Club held their annual gala dinner. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The Rotary Club of Dundee celebrated its centenary year with a charity gala dinner.

The 35th annual dinner was hosted at the Invercarse Hotel on Friday, with just over 200 guests.

(Back Row): Scott Williamson, Eric Davidson, President Andrew Argo, Mike Stevenson, Clive Murray,Steven Dewar. (Front row): Mary Crighton, Wendy Maltman, Lord Provost Borthwick, Ishbel Argo, Dorothy Williamson.

It was a welcome return for the prestigious event, which did not take place the previous two years due to Covid restrictions.

But the 2022 dinner formed part of the club’s centenary celebrations.

The 35th dinner raised funds for the club. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Club president Andrew Argo said: “The fact that the Covid restrictions lasted so long meant we couldn’t give the event the green light until last month.

“It was a great effort by our fundraising committee to pull it all together in just a few weeks.”

Guest speaker Mike Stevenson inspired the crowd with his speech, while comedian Eric Davidson kept the crowd amused.

The dinner was held at Invercarse hotel. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The dinner not only provided a fantastic meal, but raised money to allow the club to fund projects across Dundee.

Dundee Rotary Club has committed to donating £100,000 to projects across the city during their landmark year.

It has already donated to a number of projects, including £5,000 to the Big Noise music education programme.

Meanwhile, this month, the Rotary donated £5,000 to Carseview for the purchase of e-trikes.

