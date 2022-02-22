Dundee Rotary hosts 35th annual charity gala dinner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Rotary Club of Dundee celebrated its centenary year with a charity gala dinner.

The 35th annual dinner was hosted at the Invercarse Hotel on Friday, with just over 200 guests.

It was a welcome return for the prestigious event, which did not take place the previous two years due to Covid restrictions.

But the 2022 dinner formed part of the club’s centenary celebrations.

Club president Andrew Argo said: “The fact that the Covid restrictions lasted so long meant we couldn’t give the event the green light until last month.

“It was a great effort by our fundraising committee to pull it all together in just a few weeks.”

Guest speaker Mike Stevenson inspired the crowd with his speech, while comedian Eric Davidson kept the crowd amused.

The dinner not only provided a fantastic meal, but raised money to allow the club to fund projects across Dundee.

Dundee Rotary Club has committed to donating £100,000 to projects across the city during their landmark year.

It has already donated to a number of projects, including £5,000 to the Big Noise music education programme.

Meanwhile, this month, the Rotary donated £5,000 to Carseview for the purchase of e-trikes.