Lorry crash in Dundee brings rush-hour traffic to standstill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An early-morning lorry crash in Dundee brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill on Monday.

The lorry crashed on the A90 southbound at Forfar Road, heading towards the junction at Morrison’s supermarket.

There were no serious injuries following the 5am crash but traffic was delayed hours later until the lorry could be recovered.

Traffic build-up

Diversions through the Fintry area of Dundee were in place to ease queues.

One witness said emergency services attended the scene shortly after the 5am crash.

He said: “I saw police and an ambulance at a lorry.

“Traffic was building up pretty quickly but police were diverting it through Fintry.”

Another driver said: “I sat in a traffic queue on the A90 southbound into Dundee for more than half an hour.

“I hope the driver is okay.”

Traffic was reported to be delayed for around 20 minutes around three hours after the crash as the vehicle was recovered and the road cleared.

Lorry recovered

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.05am on Monday, police were called to Forfar Road in Dundee, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a lorry.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery was arranged.”