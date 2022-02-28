Lorry crash in Dundee brings rush-hour traffic to standstill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Lorry crash in Dundee brings rush-hour traffic to standstill

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 28 2022, 9.16am Updated: February 28 2022, 9.16am
The A90 at Forfar Road, Dundee.
The A90 at Forfar Road, Dundee.

An early-morning lorry crash in Dundee brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill on Monday.

The lorry crashed on the A90 southbound at Forfar Road, heading towards the junction at Morrison’s supermarket.

There were no serious injuries following the 5am crash but traffic was delayed hours later until the lorry could be recovered.

Traffic build-up

Diversions through the Fintry area of Dundee were in place to ease queues.

One witness said emergency services attended the scene shortly after the 5am crash.

He said: “I saw police and an ambulance at a lorry.

“Traffic was building up pretty quickly but police were diverting it through Fintry.”

Another driver said: “I sat in a traffic queue on the A90 southbound into Dundee for more than half an hour.

“I hope the driver is okay.”

Traffic was reported to be delayed for around 20 minutes around three hours after the crash as the vehicle was recovered and the road cleared.

Lorry recovered

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.05am on Monday, police were called to Forfar Road in Dundee, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a lorry.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery was arranged.”

