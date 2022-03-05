Slovakian student Kristina leads 83-mile Move for Ukraine trek from Dundee to Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee University art students are to trek to Edinburgh in support of Ukrainians seeing their country ravaged by the Russian invasion.

And they will take a protest to the door of the Russian consulate in the capital at the end of the 83-mile journey.

The group includes 20-year-old Slovakian student Kristina Gondova.

She has watched the horror enveloping a country where she has a number of friends.

City Square start

Kristina, Taylor Grisenthwaite, Heather Anne Russell and Alyssia Smith will set off from Dundee City Square on Monday.

She said: “I do not have much money, but I can walk and I felt I had to do something.

“It is really hard watching what is happening.

“My grandparents lived through the Russian invasion of Czechoslovakia.

“That experience of Russian aggression is more known to them.

“But now we are seeing this and I just felt I had to do something.

“One of my friends has a young sister who is still in Ukraine.

“It is such a hard time for them as a family.

“I am so glad people are showing us support.”

Fundraising page

“There has to be more that we can do,” said Kristina, who arrived in Dundee 18 months ago to study art and philosophy.

She has set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for the British-Ukrainian Aid appeal.

And the students are also sharing their own artwork to highlight the Move for Ukraine.

They set up a stall at Duncan of Jordanstone on Friday and have thanked those who have supported their appeal so far.

Kristina said: “I will be carrying the Ukraine flag for the whole journey.

“And when we get to Edinburgh we will take it to the Russian consulate. I don’t know if it will stay there long.”

The group is planning to camp along the way.

Fellow student Heather said: “Each day we will be leaving from a different town or village.

“People are welcome to join us for any part of the walk, or even the whole journey.

“We will gladly accept any offer to pitch our tent on someone’s property, or a recommendation of where we can spent the night.”

Move for Ukraine trek

Monday March 7: Dundee to St Andrews

Tuesday March 8: St Andrews to Kennoway

Wednesday March 9: Kennoway to Burntisland

Thursday March 10: Burntisland to Queensferry

Friday March 11: Queensferry to Edinburgh

The trek will finish at the Russian consulate in the capital’s Melville Street.

Angus fundraising

Meanwhile, a regular Angus fundraising event is making a return to raise funds for Ukraine.

The Glens and Kirriemuir United Parish Church book sale will take place on Saturday March 12 from 10am to 4pm.

The sale continues on Monday March 14 from 10am to 4pm and Tuesday from 10am to 2pm.

Anyone wishing to donate books can deliver them to the church office on March 10 and 11.