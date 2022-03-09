Chvrches cancel Dundee Fat Sams gig due to Covid outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glasgow band Chvrches say their planned gig in Dundee at Fat Sams has been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in their camp.

Chvrches took to Facebook to announce the event, due to take place on Thursday, will not go ahead.

The band said there had been a “small outbreak” of coronavirus among their team, although it was not confirmed how many were affected.

No information on refunds was available for those who had already purchased tickets, which sold with a CD for £18, as part of their ‘Screen Violence’ tour.

A spokesperson for Chvrches said: “We are really sorry to announce that due to a small covid outbreak in our camp, we have to cancel tomorrow’s show in Dundee.

Chvrches ‘working hard’ to reschedule Dundee gig

“We’re working hard to reschedule the date and hope to have news on that very soon.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

“Gutted” fans said they are disappointed at the news but sent messages wishing whoever had the virus a speedy recovery.

One fan, Kate Newton, said she had just arrived in Dundee from Sussex after traveling to see the band.

Kirsty Thain said: “I got Covid this week and wasn’t going to be able to make it, so I’m ecstatic.

“Hope you’re all feeling better soon.”

Sonia Adamson added: “Hope all will be well, so disappointed though… Stay safe.”

Another person said: “Sorry to hear this. Y’all take care, stay safe and be well.”