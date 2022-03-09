Chvrches cancel Dundee Fat Sams gig due to Covid outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Chvrches cancel Dundee Fat Sams gig due to Covid outbreak

By Alasdair Clark
March 9 2022, 4.18pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.24pm
Chvrches announced they had been forced to cancel their Dundee gig due to Covid
Chvrches say they have been forced to cancel their Dundee gig due to Covid.

Glasgow band Chvrches say their planned gig in Dundee at Fat Sams has been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in their camp.

Chvrches took to Facebook to announce the event, due to take place on Thursday, will not go ahead.

The band said there had been a “small outbreak” of coronavirus among their team, although it was not confirmed how many were affected.

No information on refunds was available for those who had already purchased tickets, which sold with a CD for £18, as part of their ‘Screen Violence’ tour.

A spokesperson for Chvrches said: “We are really sorry to announce that due to a small covid outbreak in our camp, we have to cancel tomorrow’s show in Dundee.

Chvrches ‘working hard’ to reschedule Dundee gig

“We’re working hard to reschedule the date and hope to have news on that very soon.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

“Gutted” fans said they are disappointed at the news but sent messages wishing whoever had the virus a speedy recovery.

One fan, Kate Newton, said she had just arrived in Dundee from Sussex after traveling to see the band.

Kirsty Thain said: “I got Covid this week and wasn’t going to be able to make it, so I’m ecstatic.

“Hope you’re all feeling better soon.”

Sonia Adamson added: “Hope all will be well, so disappointed though… Stay safe.”

Another person said: “Sorry to hear this. Y’all take care, stay safe and be well.”

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

