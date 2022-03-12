Man, 44, found dead in Broughty Ferry By Alasdair Clark March 12 2022, 5.11pm Updated: March 12 2022, 5.13pm The death is not being treated as suspicious [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say they are not treating the death of a 44-year-old man found in Broughty Ferry on Friday as suspicious. The man, believed to have been inside a property in the Queen Street area, was discovered shortly before 1pm on March 11. A police presence remained visible at the scene on Saturday morning, but officers are not treating the death as suspicious. The death is to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Friday March 11 2022 the body of a 44-year-old man was found within a property on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Hunt for Broughty Ferry thief who made off with bank cards and cash after break-in Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Rescue teams find body of missing Highlands hillwalker Hunt for Broughty Ferry thief who made off with bank cards and cash after break-in Man charged after several cars left damaged on Dundee street Man, 31, charged after Labrador dies in two-dog attack in Montrose