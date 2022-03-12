Man, 44, found dead in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 44, found dead in Broughty Ferry

By Alasdair Clark
March 12 2022, 5.11pm Updated: March 12 2022, 5.13pm
Queen Street Brought Ferry where a man was found dead
The death is not being treated as suspicious

Police say they are not treating the death of a 44-year-old man found in Broughty Ferry on Friday as suspicious.

The man, believed to have been inside a property in the Queen Street area, was discovered shortly before 1pm on March 11.

A police presence remained visible at the scene on Saturday morning, but officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

The death is to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Friday March 11 2022 the body of a 44-year-old man was found within a property on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Hunt for Broughty Ferry thief who made off with bank cards and cash after break-in

