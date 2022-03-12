Man, 44, found dead in Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they are not treating the death of a 44-year-old man found in Broughty Ferry on Friday as suspicious.

The man, believed to have been inside a property in the Queen Street area, was discovered shortly before 1pm on March 11.

A police presence remained visible at the scene on Saturday morning, but officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

The death is to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Friday March 11 2022 the body of a 44-year-old man was found within a property on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”