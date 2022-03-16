Demolition work set to begin on derelict Broughty Ferry tennis pavilion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Demolition work set to begin on derelict Broughty Ferry tennis pavilion

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 16 2022, 11.44am Updated: March 16 2022, 12.19pm
Demolition work is set to begin on the derelict and vandalised former tennis pavilion in Broughty Ferry.

The brick building in Rugby Terrace has been a magnet for graffiti, fire-raising and anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Councillors agreed last December the only option was to raze it to the ground.

Deteriorated beyond repair

It had been hoped it could be given a new lease of life by a business or charity but Dundee City Council says the building has deteriorated beyond reasonable repair.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has tried for some time to find an alternative use for the pavilion.

Councillor Craig Duncan at the derelict Broughty Ferry tennis pavilion which is to be demolished.

Mr Duncan said: “I tried to find an alternative use for the long abandoned former tennis pavilion off the Esplanade.

“The city council finally concluded that the structural condition of this building had deteriorated beyond economic repair and that demolition was now the only option for the building.”

Mr Duncan said a demolition contractor has been appointed and work is now starting on the site.

It is hoped the building will be demolished and the ground reinstated within two working weeks.

Site to be upgraded

Mr Duncan added: “I am pleased to say that a planning application has now been approved to upgrade the surrounding area.

“This will make alterations to the tennis courts and surrounding area including the formation of access ramp in the boundary wall, access tracks, hard surface, boundary treatments, landscaping and engineering works.”

The demolition is set to begin.

The pavilion, once the site of tennis courts and a putting green, has been the target of vandals for several years now.

Obscene graffiti was daubed over the pavilion last September, featuring sexual images and profanities.

And last April after a bin was set alight, there were calls  for something to be done to prevent anti-social behaviour at the site.

Vandalism concerns

Mr Duncan said he had raised concerns about the pavilion with the council and police many times in recent years.

He said: “Ideally I would have liked to have seen the building repurposed and I passed on to the council several expressions of interest I had received from charities and commercial organisations hoping to turn the facility into anything from a tearoom to a storage facility.”

Mr Duncan added: “Although not the outcome I would have liked I am glad to see demolition work now going ahead in the hope it will put an end to anti-social behaviour at the site.

“I am keen the demolition proceeds as quickly as possible to curtail the anti-social behaviour and I asked that nearby residents be very much involved in deciding the future of the site.”

