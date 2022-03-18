Man arrested in connection with drug offences in Dundee city centre By Katy Scott March 18 2022, 12.09pm Updated: March 18 2022, 12.10pm Police were spotted on Union Street on Friday morning. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug offences after he was searched in Dundee on Friday morning. The man was searched by police on Union Street at around 10.20am before being arrested. Officers say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal concerning the alleged drug offences. The man was searched and arrested by police in the city centre. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers arrested a 26-year-old man after he was searched on Union Street in Dundee in connection with drug offences around 10.20am on Friday March 18. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier CCTV evidence from Dundee supermarket car park ‘assault’ leaked Family pay tribute to ‘life and soul’ bricklayer who died after being hit by car Man, 52, charged in connection with 15-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi Homeless man armed with jabsaw in Dundee was ‘trying to get locked up’