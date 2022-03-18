Man arrested in connection with drug offences in Dundee city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug offences after he was searched in Dundee on Friday morning.

The man was searched by police on Union Street at around 10.20am before being arrested.

Officers say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal concerning the alleged drug offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers arrested a 26-year-old man after he was searched on Union Street in Dundee in connection with drug offences around 10.20am on Friday March 18.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”