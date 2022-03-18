Dundee boy, 12, reported after object thrown at car on Kingsway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 12-year-old boy has been reported to the Youth Justice Assessor after an object was thrown at a car on Dundee Kingsway in February, smashing the window.

Officers had said the occupants of a car travelling on the Kingsway in Dundee had been left “badly shaken” after an object was thrown at their vehicle, shattering the windscreen.

An appeal was launched to trace “five or six young people” thought to have been involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A white Mazda car driving south-west towards Myrekirk on Kingsway, approaching the area of the BP petrol station and Subway shop, had a rear window shattered by an object thrown by a group of youths standing on Liff Terrace.

“Fortunately, nobody was injured, although the occupants of the car were left badly shaken.

Locals thanked for response to appeal

In an update thanking locals for their response to the appeal for information, police said a boy has now been traced.

He will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

A spokesperson said: “A 12-year-old boy will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor following an investigation into an item thrown at a car on the Kingsway in Dundee.

“The incident happened early on the afternoon of Sunday, 6 February.

“We are grateful to everyone who assisted with our previous appeal for information following the incident.”