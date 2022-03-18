Dundee boy, 12, reported after object thrown at car on Kingsway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee boy, 12, reported after object thrown at car on Kingsway

By Alasdair Clark
March 18 2022, 6.55pm Updated: March 18 2022, 7.00pm
Dundee Kingsway
The car's rear windscreen was smashed

A 12-year-old boy has been reported to the Youth Justice Assessor after an object was thrown at a car on Dundee Kingsway in February, smashing the window.

Officers had said the occupants of a car travelling on the Kingsway in Dundee had been left “badly shaken” after an object was thrown at their vehicle, shattering the windscreen.

An appeal was launched to trace “five or six young people” thought to have been involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A white Mazda car driving south-west towards Myrekirk on Kingsway, approaching the area of the BP petrol station and Subway shop, had a rear window shattered by an object thrown by a group of youths standing on Liff Terrace.

“Fortunately, nobody was injured, although the occupants of the car were left badly shaken.

Locals thanked for response to appeal

In an update thanking locals for their response to the appeal for information, police said a boy has now been traced.

He will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

A spokesperson said: “A 12-year-old boy will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor following an investigation into an item thrown at a car on the Kingsway in Dundee.

“The incident happened early on the afternoon of Sunday, 6 February.

“We are grateful to everyone who assisted with our previous appeal for information following the incident.”

VIDEO: Rail workers spark fury as ‘hellish racket’ keeps Dundee residents awake

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier