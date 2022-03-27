One person taken to hospital after crash on Dundee’s Kingsway By Emma Duncan March 27 2022, 4.17pm Updated: March 28 2022, 8.18am A crash between an Audi TT and a motorbike has closed the Kingsway in Dundee [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Man dies in late night crash near airport Married couple named after fatal crash in Orkney Isles Man in hospital after two car crash which closes Perthshire road Former Met detective barred from policing after relationship with abuse victim