Residents of a Dundee multi say “someone could have been killed” after the door of a flat was set on fire.

Police have launched an investigation after the blaze was started on purpose at Dudhope Court early on Thursday.

Five fire appliances went to the 14-storey building, just off Lochee Road, after someone reported smelling smoke.

Although no one was injured, and the fire only caused minor damage, people living in the tower block have been left fearing for their safety.

‘The entire building could have been up’

Derek Tarbett, 51, who lives on the upper floors, says it is the latest in a series of anti-social behaviour problems.

He said: “The fire was at a flat on the third floor.

“The police have said they believe it was started on purpose.

“This is terrifying for residents. If that fire had really taken hold it might have been impossible for me and for others living above to get out of the building.

“To think someone started that fire on purpose is dreadful. It could have had shocking consequences.

“The entire building could have been up and people could have been killed.”

Derek says residents are getting fed up of problems in the building.

He added: “Recently we have had to cope with people urinating and spitting in communal areas, drugs paraphernalia is left lying around and the concierges have even had to clear up excrement when they come on shift in the morning.”

Another resident, who asked not to be identified, said: “I heard the fire engines when they arrived in the morning.

“When I looked out my window and saw five appliances I got really scared.

The fact that someone started it on purpose doesn’t bear thinking about it… someone could have been killed.”

“I thought the entire building must be up in flames. It’s so frightening when you live in a multi-storey and think that the building is on fire.

“You can’t help thinking about what happened at Grenfell. Thank goodness this fire was put out quite quickly but it could have been so much worse.

“The fact that someone started it on purpose doesn’t bear thinking about it. Someone could have been killed.”

Police treating fire as ‘wilful’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of a fire at Dudhope Court, Dundee.

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured. It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says four appliances and a high-rise vehicle were sent because of the size of the building.

A spokeswoman added: “Firefighters who found the fire in a communal area on the third floor of the building managed to put it out using fans.

“The matter is now in the hands of the police.”