Residents rehoused after ‘terrifying’ blaze destroys Dundee block of flats

Dundee residents in a fire-ravaged block of flats have been moved to temporary accommodation after a “terrifying” blaze forced the building’s evacuation.

St Columba Gardens was cordoned off on Monday afternoon as fire crews from across the city battled an inferno within a close.

Police say inquiries into the fire, which is being treated as deliberate, are ongoing.

Those living near the smoke-damaged building in St Mary’s said their neighbours were “lucky to be alive” as the fire took hold shortly before 5pm.

They confirmed the whole block has now been sealed off after neighbours gathered some personal possessions.

One woman who did not wish to be named described the incident as “terrifying” as she heard the frantic screams of those trying to escape.

‘Someone could’ve been killed’

The 45-year-old added: “All I heard was the frantic screams of people trying to get out of the building.

“The reality is someone could’ve been killed here, that’s what the fire service said to us if this had happened at night.

“Folk were trying to get out the building and as they opened their doors it was just feeding the fire oxygen.

“The flames were shooting up the building.

“One guy was trying to save his dog and they both thankfully got out OK.

“Someone working at Craigowl Primary School brought over a giant ladder to help rescue some of those that were trapped.

“The person windows had to be smashed to help them out. It was terrifying to see what was going on.

“These people are lucky to be alive.”

‘Men are heroes’

Another resident said the men who had brought over the ladder had been clearing the gutters at the nearby school.

She added: “We knew they’d come from the school but weren’t sure if they were staff or workies.

“They were back working clearing gutters the next day.

“Had they not done what they did that day I fear someone could have died.

“Those men are heroes for what they did.

“As soon as the block door was opened the smoke was pouring out into the street.

“We live next door and our block was also evacuated. The extent of the damage in the internal block is horrendous.

“That’s what the big problem is for people getting back into their homes. We’ve heard they could be out for anything up to a year.”

Six fire crews tackled fire

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed six pumps attended the scene.

She added: “Appliances from Macalpine, Kingsway and Blackness were among the crews who attended the scene on Monday.

“A main jet and breathing apparatus was used to tackle the fire.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a block of flats on St Columba Gardens in Dundee around 4.50pm on Monday, 4 April.

“Two people, a man and a woman, received hospital treatment following the incident.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and inquiries are ongoing.”