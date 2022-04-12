Workmen dig large trench along beach at Monifieth to clear watercourse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local residents and visitors were left scratching their heads on Tuesday when workmen began digging a large channel on the beach at Monifieth.

A digger appeared at the beach on Tuesday morning and proceeded to dig the channel from the grass line down to the water.

Numerous dog walkers and visitors to the nearby caravan site stopped to watch the ongoing work.

Natural water course

However, Angus Council explained that the trench was necessary to clear the waterflow into the sea.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The workmen are clearing the channel at the natural watercourse at Monifieth Burn.

“Sand has built up due to natural coastal processes.”

One dog walker said: “I saw the workmen arrive at the beach in the morning and was quite surprised when I saw them begin to dig the channel.

“When they first began digging I wondered if it had something to do with the whale that was previously buried on the beach a couple of years back.

“However, when the channel continued in a long straight line down to the water I realised it couldn’t have anything to do with that.

“I then wondered if it was in connection with the coastal activities planned by the council.”

A visitor to the caravan site said: “We came down to the beach on Tuesday morning to let the children have a play, despite it being pretty chilly.

“The digger and a couple of workmen appeared and began to dig what seemed to be a very long channel, heading towards the water.

“We wondered what it was but stayed well out of the way as the work seemed to carry on for quite a while.”