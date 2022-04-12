Workmen dig large trench along beach at Monifieth to clear watercourse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Workmen dig large trench along beach at Monifieth to clear watercourse

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 12 2022, 6.39pm Updated: April 12 2022, 6.40pm
A digger was spotted on the popular beach on Tuesday.
Local residents and visitors were left scratching their heads on Tuesday when workmen began digging a large channel on the beach at Monifieth.

A digger appeared at the beach on Tuesday morning and proceeded to dig the channel from the grass line down to the water.

Numerous dog walkers and visitors to the nearby caravan site stopped to watch the ongoing work.

Natural water course

However, Angus Council explained that the trench was necessary to clear the waterflow into the sea.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The workmen are clearing the channel at the natural watercourse at Monifieth Burn.

“Sand has built up due to natural coastal processes.”

One dog walker said: “I saw the workmen arrive at the beach in the morning and was quite surprised when I saw them begin to dig the channel.

“When they first began digging I wondered if it had something to do with the whale that was previously buried on the beach a couple of years back.

whales beach
A sperm whale beached at Barry Buddon in 2018. Its carcass was buried under a mound of sand.

“However, when the channel continued in a long straight line down to the water I realised it couldn’t have anything to do with that.

“I then wondered if it was in connection with the coastal activities planned by the council.”

A visitor to the caravan site said: “We came down to the beach on Tuesday morning to let the children have a play, despite it being pretty chilly.

“The digger and a couple of workmen appeared and began to dig what seemed to be a very long channel, heading towards the water.

“We wondered what it was but stayed well out of the way as the work seemed to carry on for quite a while.”

