Two men charged after incident near Wishart Arch in Dundee By Jake Keith April 18 2022, 12.13pm Updated: April 18 2022, 12.35pm Police at the scene. Two men have been charged after a late-night incident near Wishart Arch in Dundee. The men, aged 31 and 26, have been charged with road traffic offences after police were called to the area just after midnight on Monday. An eyewitness said around four police vehicles attended the incident, which lasted around an hour. Person restrained on ground Officers also appeared to have restrained one person on the ground before they were led into the back of a police van. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Two men aged 31 and 26 have been charged with road traffic offences after officers attended in the St Andrews Street area of Dundee at around 12.10am on Monday. "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal." Murder trial heard how police exposed Law killer Robbie McIntosh's web of lies