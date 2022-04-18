Two men charged after incident near Wishart Arch in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Two men charged after incident near Wishart Arch in Dundee

By Jake Keith
April 18 2022, 12.13pm Updated: April 18 2022, 12.35pm
Wishart Arch incident. Dundee
Police at the scene.

Two men have been charged after a late-night incident near Wishart Arch in Dundee.

The men, aged 31 and 26, have been charged with road traffic offences after police were called to the area just after midnight on Monday.

An eyewitness said around four police vehicles attended the incident, which lasted around an hour.

Person restrained on ground

Officers also appeared to have restrained one person on the ground before they were led into the back of a police van.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men aged 31 and 26 have been charged with road traffic offences after officers attended in the St Andrews Street area of Dundee at around 12.10am on Monday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Murder trial heard how police exposed Law killer Robbie McIntosh’s web of lies

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier