Filling station and parked cars targeted in Dundee fuel thefts

Police have launched an investigation after a filling station was amongst those targeted during in a spate of fuel thefts in Dundee.

There has been a “sharp rise” in people driving away without paying after filling up, Shell Discovery on East Marketgait said in a statement.

Fuel has also been stolen from vehicles in the city this month.

It comes as soaring prices and fuel shortages have plagued petrol forecourts in recent weeks.

In a social media post, Shell Discovery reached out to their customers highlighting another theft on Wednesday.

The statement said: “There has been a sharp rise in non-payment of fuel over the last month or so and we may need to look at sharing more information on such occasions in the future.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the theft.

A spokeswoman added: “At around 4.30pm on Wednesday April 20, police were made aware of a theft of fuel from a petrol station on East Marketgait, Dundee.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2488 of Wednesday April 20 2022.”

Stolen van

Three vehicles on Granton Terrace were also targeted during a theft earlier this month.

A van was reportedly stolen during the incident as thieves drove the vehicle a short distance before extracting fuel.

Police Scotland said the thefts are believed to be linked after they were reported on April 4.

A spokesman added: “On Monday April 4, police were made aware of the theft of fuel from three vehicles on Granton Terrace in Dundee.”

“The thefts are believed to be linked.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact officers via 101 and quote incident numbers 0407 and 1530 of 4 April 2022.”