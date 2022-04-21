Filling station and parked cars targeted in Dundee fuel thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee

Filling station and parked cars targeted in Dundee fuel thefts

By James Simpson
April 21 2022, 6.46pm Updated: April 21 2022, 6.59pm
Shell Discovery was targeted.
Police have launched an investigation after a filling station was amongst those targeted during in a spate of fuel thefts in Dundee.

There has been a “sharp rise” in people driving away without paying after filling up, Shell Discovery on East Marketgait said in a statement.

Fuel has also been stolen from vehicles in the city this month.

It comes as soaring prices and fuel shortages have plagued petrol forecourts in recent weeks.

In a social media post, Shell Discovery reached out to their customers highlighting another theft on Wednesday.

The statement said: “There has been a sharp rise in non-payment of fuel over the last month or so and we may need to look at sharing more information on such occasions in the future.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the theft.

A spokeswoman added: “At around 4.30pm on Wednesday April 20, police were made aware of a theft of fuel from a petrol station on East Marketgait, Dundee.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2488 of Wednesday April 20 2022.”

Stolen van

Three vehicles on Granton Terrace were also targeted during a theft earlier this month.

Granton Terrace.

A van was reportedly stolen during the incident as thieves drove the vehicle a short distance before extracting fuel.

Police Scotland said the thefts are believed to be linked after they were reported on April 4.

A spokesman added: “On Monday April 4, police were made aware of the theft of fuel from three vehicles on Granton Terrace in Dundee.”

“The thefts are believed to be linked.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact officers via 101 and quote incident numbers 0407 and 1530 of 4 April 2022.”

