Around 2,000 people in Fife sent wrong Covid vaccination letter

NHS Fife has apologised to around 2,000 people who received the incorrect version of their Covid-19 vaccination letter.

An administration error caused thousands of vaccination letters with the wrong information to be sent to immunosuppressed adults in Fife.

People with weakened immune systems aged 18 to 59 were sent letters and leaflets explaining why they have been offered a spring vaccination booster.

A “mail merge error” meant those eligible were sent the Autumn/Winter version of the letter rather than the new updated Spring invitation letter.

However, the health board has now assured patients all letters should have the correct appointment date, time and venue included despite the mistake.

Individuals are being encouraged to attend their allocated vaccination appointments over the weekend.

NHS contacting ‘all those affected’

Lisa Cooper, Fife’s immunisation programme director, said: “We are really sorry for this administration error and we are working with NHS Scotland to contact all those affected in Fife to apologise for any confusion this may have caused.

“We would however want to reassure recipients that they should continue to attend the vaccination appointment allocated in the letter and individuals will have the opportunity to raise any questions about their vaccination on the day, with our vaccination clinic nurses.

“With Covid infection rates remaining high across Scotland, vaccination is one of the best ways to protect ourselves against the virus.”

She added: “Those identified as immunosuppressed are more susceptible to the virus and are actively encouraged to come forward for this spring booster to help to maintain their protection against Covid.

“For some people with weakened immune systems this may be their fourth or fifth dose, and that is okay, as long as you have had at least 12 weeks since your last dose.”

Last month, NHS Tayside apologised after some over-75s in the region were booked “too early” for their spring Covid-19 vaccine boosters due to a system error.