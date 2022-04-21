Around 2,000 people in Fife sent wrong Covid vaccination letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

Around 2,000 people in Fife sent wrong Covid vaccination letter

By Amie Flett
April 21 2022, 6.58pm Updated: April 22 2022, 6.12am
Fifers were sent the wrong Covid-19 vaccination letter.
Fifers were sent the wrong Covid-19 vaccination letter.

NHS Fife has apologised to around 2,000 people who received the incorrect version of their Covid-19 vaccination letter.

An administration error caused thousands of vaccination letters with the wrong information to be sent to immunosuppressed adults in Fife.

People with weakened immune systems aged 18 to 59 were sent letters and leaflets explaining why they have been offered a spring vaccination booster.

NHS Fife apologised for the blunder.

A “mail merge error” meant those eligible were sent the Autumn/Winter version of the letter rather than the new updated Spring invitation letter.

However, the health board has now assured patients all letters should have the correct appointment date, time and venue included despite the mistake.

Individuals are being encouraged to attend their allocated vaccination appointments over the weekend.

NHS contacting ‘all those affected’

Lisa Cooper, Fife’s immunisation programme director, said: “We are really sorry for this administration error and we are working with NHS Scotland to contact all those affected in Fife to apologise for any confusion this may have caused.

“We would however want to reassure recipients that they should continue to attend the vaccination appointment allocated in the letter and individuals will have the opportunity to raise any questions about their vaccination on the day, with our vaccination clinic nurses.

“With Covid infection rates remaining high across Scotland, vaccination is one of the best ways to protect ourselves against the virus.”

NHS Fife have contacted those impacted by the error.

She added: “Those identified as immunosuppressed are more susceptible to the virus and are actively encouraged to come forward for this spring booster to help to maintain their protection against Covid.

“For some people with weakened immune systems this may be their fourth or fifth dose, and that is okay, as long as you have had at least 12 weeks since your last dose.”

Last month, NHS Tayside apologised after some over-75s in the region were booked “too early” for their spring Covid-19 vaccine boosters due to a system error.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier