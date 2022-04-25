Man in critical condition after being found injured on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Man in critical condition after being found injured on Dundee street

By Jake Keith
April 25 2022, 7.06pm
The man was found on Huntly Road, Dundee.
A 39-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being found injured on a Dundee street.

Police say they do not know how the man, found on Huntly Road in Douglas in the early hours of Sunday, came to be hurt.

An investigation has so far revealed the man is believed to have been in the area around Kemnay Gardens, Huntly Road and Arbroath Road between 10.30pm on Saturday and 1.20am on Sunday.

The injured man is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with a bald head.

‘The full circumstances are unknown’

Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe, from Dundee CID, said: “At this stage, the full circumstances are unknown, however due to the fact the man was found with serious injuries, it is imperative that we ascertain exactly how this happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen a man matching the description in the area, or anything at all suspicious, to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were travelling in the area at around that time to check their footage in case they have managed to capture anything of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1788 of Sunday April 24.”

Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after Dundee school wall demolished in crash

