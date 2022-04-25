Man in critical condition after being found injured on Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being found injured on a Dundee street.

Police say they do not know how the man, found on Huntly Road in Douglas in the early hours of Sunday, came to be hurt.

An investigation has so far revealed the man is believed to have been in the area around Kemnay Gardens, Huntly Road and Arbroath Road between 10.30pm on Saturday and 1.20am on Sunday.

The injured man is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with a bald head.

‘The full circumstances are unknown’

Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe, from Dundee CID, said: “At this stage, the full circumstances are unknown, however due to the fact the man was found with serious injuries, it is imperative that we ascertain exactly how this happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen a man matching the description in the area, or anything at all suspicious, to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were travelling in the area at around that time to check their footage in case they have managed to capture anything of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1788 of Sunday April 24.”