Cyclist injured after collision with car in Dundee city centre By Jake Keith April 26 2022, 3.22pm Updated: April 26 2022, 3.48pm A cyclist has been injured after a collision with a car in Dundee city centre. The crashed happened at the junction of Commercial Street and the Seagate at around 2pm on Tuesday. The extent of the cyclist's injuries are not known. One bystander said: "I didn't see what happened but everyone rushed to help the cyclist straight away, including the driver of the car. "Lots of NHS staff were at the scene before the ambulance even arrived so hopefully quick treatment will have helped. "I hope he is okay." A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the incident has not been reported to them.