New Dundee Home Bargains store opening delayed until August

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The opening of a major new Home Bargains store in Dundee has been delayed by three weeks.

Customers will have to wait until August 13 for the new outlet to open on Myrekirk Road.

Signs outside the shop, located next to Asda and Aldi, had originally advertised an opening date of July 23.

The company has refused to confirm the reason for the delay, telling The Courier it is “delighted” to be opening the shop in mid-August.

The store – which is the brand’s fourth in Dundee – is creating more than 70 jobs.

Last week a Greggs takeaway opened at the site, while Food Warehouse has also previously indicated plans to take on one of the newly created units.

TJ Morris, which owns Home Bargains, also has plans to knock down the former Odeon cinema at The Stack Retail Park to make way for a larger store in Lochee, replacing its existing one at the site.

The firm is planning on investing in new stores elsewhere in Tayside in Fife, including in Blairgowrie, Arbroath and Dunfermline.