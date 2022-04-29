Shrek the Musical: Dundee performers take to the stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee performers are ogre-joyed to return to the stage next week – two years later than planned.

Downfield Musical Society’s performance of Shrek the Musical was originally due to take place in 2020.

But Covid struck and the country went into lockdown.

However, when restrictions lifted the company decided the show must go on.

And they’re finally ready to get back to the swamp with their version of the popular Dreamworks film Shrek.

The company’s previous performances include Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Singing in the Rain and Barnum.

An angry ogre named Shrek

Downfield Musical Society president Matthew Millar said: “The cast have worked incredibly hard over the last few months.

“It really has been uplifting to see everyone so keen and enthusiastic to make sure we come back to the stage with a bang.

“This production will most definitely be one you won’t want to miss.”

The cast restarted rehearsals when face masks were still a requirement.

But Matthew said dance moves and song lyrics came back to everyone quickly, despite the two-year break.

Shrek the Musical tells the story of an angry ogre named Shrek, who embarks on a quest to reclaim his swamp from the vertically-challenged villain Lord Farquaad.

Along the way, he meets his talkative sidekick Donkey and gets side-tracked when he has to rescue beautiful Princess Fiona from a dragon.

Shrek the Musical opens at Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, on Tuesday and runs until May 7.

Tickets are available from Whitehall Theatre.