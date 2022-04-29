Shrek the Musical: Dundee performers take to the stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Shrek the Musical: Dundee performers take to the stage

By Claire Warrender
April 29 2022, 5.43pm
Shrek the Musical Dundee
Arbroath Musical Society's version of Shrek the Musical went down a storm.

Dundee performers are ogre-joyed to return to the stage next week – two years later than planned.

Downfield Musical Society’s performance of Shrek the Musical was originally due to take place in 2020.

But Covid struck and the country went into lockdown.

However, when restrictions lifted the company decided the show must go on.

And they’re finally ready to get back to the swamp with their version of the popular Dreamworks film Shrek.

The company’s previous performances include Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Singing in the Rain and Barnum.

An angry ogre named Shrek

Downfield Musical Society president Matthew Millar said: “The cast have worked incredibly hard over the last few months.

“It really has been uplifting to see everyone so keen and enthusiastic to make sure we come back to the stage with a bang.

“This production will most definitely be one you won’t want to miss.”

The Downfield Musical Society cast during rehearsals for Shrek the Musical in Dundee.

The cast restarted rehearsals when face masks were still a requirement.

But Matthew said dance moves and song lyrics came back to everyone quickly, despite the two-year break.

Shrek the Musical tells the story of an angry ogre named Shrek, who embarks on a quest to reclaim his swamp from the vertically-challenged villain Lord Farquaad.

Along the way, he meets his talkative sidekick Donkey and gets side-tracked when he has to rescue beautiful Princess Fiona from a dragon.

Shrek the Musical opens at Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, on Tuesday and runs until May 7.

Tickets are available from Whitehall Theatre.

