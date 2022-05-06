Nadia El-Nakla vows to ‘invest in women’ after securing seat for SNP in Dundee’s local election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Nadia El-Nakla vows to ‘invest in women’ after securing seat for SNP in Dundee’s local election

By Amie Flett
May 6 2022, 7.19pm
Nadia El-Nakla, wife of Humza Yousaf, has secured a seat in the West End in her first ever local election.
Nadia El-Nakla, who is married to SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, secured the majority win for her party in Dundee’s West End.

The high-profile candidate has been a long-time party staffer working for Scottish Government minister Shona Robison.

It was revealed she would be running in this years local election back in March and her position to win a seat has been highly anticipated.

The SNP faced a potential battle to secure more seats in the West End ward but Ms El-Nakla successful won the seat as well as aiding in the party’s majority win.

Nadia El-Nakla celebrating with candidates after her SNP win.

Following the announcement, Ms El-Nakla told the Courier she was “over moon” at the result.

She said: “It’s such a privilege and I can’t wait to do a good job for everyone who lives in the West End.

“I was nervous this morning but win or lose I knew I’d run a really good campaign with my team and I just thought whatever will be will be and here we are – we won.

“An SNP majority is brilliant and means we can push forward all the positive changes we want to do and the manifesto and I’m just really really excited to see what the next five years will bring.”

Councillors plans to ‘invest in women’

The SNP councillor is the first minority ethnic SNP candidate to be elected in Dundee and is hoping to inspire other women to get involved in politics through her work.

She said: “For me, losing wouldn’t have been so personal other than the fact that women wouldn’t be represented for another five years.

Ms El-Nakla said she hopes to “invest in women” in her role as a councillor.

“I really want to take this time in the next five years as elected to invest in women and get them into politics because in Broughty Ferry ward I don’t think we’ve ever seen a female councillor in I don’t know how long so that needs to change.

“I’m so glad that women have a voice and I hope I can do a really good job for them.

‘A council that reflects the make up of the city’

Council leader John Alexander hope the diversity of the SNP this year can reflect the city they will serve.

He said: “I think this is going to be one of the most diverse councils we’ve ever had – that can only be a good thing.

“We want a council that reflects the make up of the city, when I came in to the council in 2012, I was the youngest by a large margin – I’m still the youngest but by a lesser margin now and I think that’s really important.

“So we’ve got the young people, we’ve got the older generation represented, we’ve got our first BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) candidate being elected from the SNP here in Dundee so all of that is fantastic and I think it will compliment what we need to do over the city and contribute very positively across the city.

