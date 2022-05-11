Girl taken to hospital after being hit by van on busy Dundee road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van on a busy Dundee road.

Police and paramedics were called to Fountainbleau Drive at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened near the roundabout at Pitkerro Road.

Police Scotland confirmed a child was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital, though the extent of her injuries are unknown.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to a crash involving a child and a van on Fountainbleau Drive, Dundee around 5.30pm on Wednesday, 11 May, 2022.

“The child has been taken to hospital by ambulance.”