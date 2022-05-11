Girl taken to hospital after being hit by van on busy Dundee road By James Simpson May 11 2022, 9.19pm Updated: May 11 2022, 9.42pm A girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Fountainbleau Drive. Image: Google [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van on a busy Dundee road. Police and paramedics were called to Fountainbleau Drive at around 5.30pm on Wednesday. The incident happened near the roundabout at Pitkerro Road. Police Scotland confirmed a child was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital, though the extent of her injuries are unknown. A spokesman said: “Officers were called to a crash involving a child and a van on Fountainbleau Drive, Dundee around 5.30pm on Wednesday, 11 May, 2022. “The child has been taken to hospital by ambulance.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier How to get to Tannadice for Dundee United v Celtic as police confirm street closures Suspected drink-driver admits causing mayhem on rural Perthshire road Man arrested after armed police called to Dundee street Man reported after lorry hits railway bridge in Broughty Ferry