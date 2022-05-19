Dundee care worker drank alcohol before helping blind and paralysed man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee care worker drank alcohol before helping blind and paralysed man

By Matteo Bell
May 19 2022, 3.20pm Updated: May 19 2022, 5.13pm
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.

A Dundee carer has been struck off for being under the influence of alcohol while she helped a blind and paralysed man in his own home.

Karen Harper was employed as a support worker by Sense Scotland at the time of the incident on or around Christmas Eve 2020.

She was assisting the man, who had a severe learning disability and was a wheelchair user, with everyday tasks like cleaning and cooking.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now removed Harper from its register after finding she had put the “very vulnerable service user at substantial risk of harm”.

The watchdog heard how Harper also fell asleep at the man’s home when he was not there.

Speech slurred and ‘difficulty processing information’

In its ruling, the watchdog labelled Harper’s actions “neglectful” and “incompatible with professional registration”.

It said: “Your actions have placed not only you, but also services users and potentially colleagues at risk of harm.

“You were found asleep on a service user’s sofa. Your speech was slurred and you had a difficulty processing information.

Your actions could have resulted in both serious physical and emotional harm

SSSC report

“You gave conflicting stories when questioned.

“This calls into question your ability to be trustworthy.

“It also calls into question your reliability and dependability.”

Harper has now been removed from the SSSC registry, with the regulator adding: “Your actions could have resulted in both serious physical and emotional harm.

“You also placed yourself and your colleague and risk of harm.

“There is a real risk that other services users would be placed at risk of physical and emotional harm should you be allowed to continue to practise without restriction.

“Allowing you to remain registered with the SSSC would undermine the public’s confidence in the profession and in the SSSC as a regulator.”

Carer: ‘I was struggling with my mental health’

Following the incident, Harper resigned from her post at Sense Scotland.

When approached by The Courier about the SSSC decision, she said: “At the time I was struggling with my mental health and physical disability.

“I resigned on the spot and I have no intention to return to that type of work.

“In fact, I have been declared unfit to work at all now.”

A spokesperson for Sense Scotland said: “I can confirm that Sense Scotland suspended this employee on the day of the incident in December 2020.

“We immediately reported our concerns to the SSSC and the Care Inspectorate and began an internal investigation.

“This employee did not work for Sense Scotland again and their employment with us was terminated.

“We investigate all allegations and have robust policies and procedures in place to protect and safeguard the people we support.”

Brechin care worker claimed resident wet bed ‘for attention’ in verbal tirade

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]