Stagecoach opens new Perth contact centre, creating 60 jobs

By Maria Gran
May 19 2022, 4.10pm Updated: May 19 2022, 5.17pm
Inside Stagecoach's new Perth customer contact centre.
Stagecoach has opened its new customer contact centre at its Perth headquarters.

A team of over 60 new customer service advisors and team leaders will operate a seven days a week service from the Dunkeld Road office.

Customers from all over the UK are now able to use the one-stop phone and digital contact point.

The Perth team can answer a range of queries including questions about timetables, feedback on services, help with smartcards and lost property.

Stagecoach UK managing director Carla Stockton-Jones officially opened the new contact centre with local authorities and industry bodies.

She said: “This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to providing the best possible service to customers in our drive to a cleaner, greener country.

Stagecoach managing director Carla Stockton-Jones cut the ribbon with customer operations director Steve Fairhurst.

“It also marks another major milestone in our customer transformation strategy.

“There is a huge opportunity to attract people to more sustainable public transport in the years ahead as national governments look to move to net zero.

“Delivering the best experience to every single customer is central to helping people make the switch away from cars to public transport.”

‘Vote of confidence’ in Perth

Stagecoach’s board recently accepted an offer to be acquired by DWS Infrastructure for £595 million.

The deal means jobs will remain in Perth, as a rival bid by National Express would have meant losing the city’s headquarters.

Stagecoach workers at the new Perth contact centre.

Head of planning and development for Perth and Kinross Council David Littlejohn helped launch the new customer service centre.

He said: “Stagecoach’s history in Perth stretches back more than four decades and this is a tremendous vote of confidence in the city and its workforce.

“Sustainable transport is crucial in the fight against climate change and this new customer contact centre will make it easier for people to leave the car at home and travel in a more environmentally-friendly way.”

Stagecoach history

Stagecoach is Britain’s biggest bus and coach operator.

It was born in 1980 after Dame Ann Gloag bought a school bus. Her brother Sir Brian Souter used his father’s redundancy money to buy two coaches.

Stagecoach expanded rapidly and when the firm listed on the stock exchange in 1993, it was worth £134m.

Stagecoach’s headquarters in Perth.

A team of 24,000 people and 8,300 buses, coaches and trams are part of the Stagecoach operation.

