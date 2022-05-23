Public asked to help find missing woman last seen in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public asked to help find missing woman last seen in Dundee

By Emma Duncan
May 23 2022, 9.39pm
Blanaid Aslanyan was last seen in Dudndee on Monday morning.
Members of the public are being asked to help find a woman who has been reported missing from Dundee hours after she was last seen.

Blanaid Aslanyan was reported missing on Monday evening.

The 32-year-old was last seen a few hours earlier at 11.20am on Ann Street in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Blanaid is described as being five feet three inches tall, of slim build with long brown hair.

“When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and green trainers.”

Contact police

The spokesperson added: “Anyone with any information can contact Police on 101 or using the contact us form on the Police Scotland website using the reference PS- 20220523-1887.

“It can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“People can get and give information about crime 100% anonymously though Fearless which is a dedicated young person’s charity. Reporting crime is easy at fearless.org, fill in their simple online form without fear of having to reveal your identity.

“Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am–11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

“This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. For further details please visit their website.”

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

