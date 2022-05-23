Public asked to help find missing woman last seen in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the public are being asked to help find a woman who has been reported missing from Dundee hours after she was last seen.

Blanaid Aslanyan was reported missing on Monday evening.

The 32-year-old was last seen a few hours earlier at 11.20am on Ann Street in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Blanaid is described as being five feet three inches tall, of slim build with long brown hair.

“When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and green trainers.”

Contact police

The spokesperson added: “Anyone with any information can contact Police on 101 or using the contact us form on the Police Scotland website using the reference PS- 20220523-1887.

“It can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“People can get and give information about crime 100% anonymously though Fearless which is a dedicated young person’s charity. Reporting crime is easy at fearless.org, fill in their simple online form without fear of having to reveal your identity.

“Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am–11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

“This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. For further details please visit their website.”