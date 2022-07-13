Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comedian Gary Faulds offers free tickets to help Dundee couple who face losing their ‘life-saving’ dog to spinal injury

By Stephen Eighteen
July 13 2022, 5.53am
Michael and Claire Coleman with dog Rosie; Gary Faulds, inset.
Michael and Claire Coleman; Gary Faulds, inset.

A Dundee woman who “owes her life” to dog Rosie faces losing her to a spinal injury.

Claire Coleman told The Courier last April that her Lhasa Apso-Bichon cross helped her recover from a tough spell in which she twice overdosed on tablets.

The Charleston resident struggled mentally after discovering she was unable to have a child naturally or as a foster parent with husband Michael.

Rosie the dog was rescued by Claire.

But rescuing Rosie from a Spanish ‘kill station’ in November 2018 helped her come to terms with the situation.

“I basically owe her my life,” said Claire, 37, who works as a medical receptionist at Wallacetown Health Centre. “If it wasn’t for her, and my husband, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Now a fundraising campaign, backed by Glasgow comedian Gary Faulds, has been launched to save Rosie’s life.

‘We want to give her the best chance’

Rosie first suffered breathing problems in October 2021.

More than four months of investigations and hospital visits established that she was in pain due to a compressed spine and two bulging discs – one in her back and one in her neck.

Surgery should cure the problem and return Rosie to a normal life.

Claire said: “She has been on strong medication for a few months now as well as crate rest for eight weeks.

“As she has been unable to go for walks I decided to get her buggy so we could still go out.

As stated in the previous article, Rosie really helped my mental health and walking her was something that really helped.

“The hope was by now she would be able to come off her off the medication but sadly the pain is still very bad without it and now she requires an operation.

“If we wait for the operation and she deteriorated she would be unable to have it as her chance of survival drastically decreases.

“We want to give her the best chance of a good quality of life.”

Free tickets to Gary Faulds in Dundee

Rosie is insured but sadly the Colemans have already used up their annual policy limit on establishing and treating her injury.

Comedian Gary Faulds is backing the campaign to save dog Rosie.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help meet the combined veterinary £7,500 costs of the surgery and MRI scan.

The couple are also conducting raffles on Claire’s Facebook page. One of the prizes will be two tickets to Gary Faulds’ Dundee show at the Gardyne Theatre on July 28 2023.

The comedian posted an accompanying video message.

‘She really is our everything’

Michael, 35, who works as a retail assistant at Farmfoods in Lochee, said £700 had been raised so far.

He added: “We are very proud people and hate asking for help as there are people in more deserving and worse situations.

“But as Rosie is like our child we had no choice but to set up a GoFundMe page and also contacted businesses for items to raffle.

“We have been overwhelmed with generosity of everyone with friends family and strangers helping us out.

“We honestly can’t thank everyone enough for their kindness, especially in these difficult times. We honestly didn’t think we would get as much as this, it seems surreal.

Claire, Michael and Rosie.

Claire said: “We understand times are difficult for everyone but would appreciate anything you can give as can’t bear our baby being in pain and limited mobility.

“She really is our everything and we would not do this unless it was a last resort, and it makes me so sad that I even have to do this.”

Click here to donate towards Rosie’s veterinary costs

You can enter a raffle on Claire’s Facebook page

Dundee woman owes her life to dog Rosie amid heartbreak of being unable to have children

