A Dundee woman who “owes her life” to dog Rosie faces losing her to a spinal injury.

Claire Coleman told The Courier last April that her Lhasa Apso-Bichon cross helped her recover from a tough spell in which she twice overdosed on tablets.

The Charleston resident struggled mentally after discovering she was unable to have a child naturally or as a foster parent with husband Michael.

But rescuing Rosie from a Spanish ‘kill station’ in November 2018 helped her come to terms with the situation.

“I basically owe her my life,” said Claire, 37, who works as a medical receptionist at Wallacetown Health Centre. “If it wasn’t for her, and my husband, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Now a fundraising campaign, backed by Glasgow comedian Gary Faulds, has been launched to save Rosie’s life.

‘We want to give her the best chance’

Rosie first suffered breathing problems in October 2021.

More than four months of investigations and hospital visits established that she was in pain due to a compressed spine and two bulging discs – one in her back and one in her neck.

Surgery should cure the problem and return Rosie to a normal life.

Claire said: “She has been on strong medication for a few months now as well as crate rest for eight weeks.

“As she has been unable to go for walks I decided to get her buggy so we could still go out.

“As stated in the previous article, Rosie really helped my mental health and walking her was something that really helped.

“The hope was by now she would be able to come off her off the medication but sadly the pain is still very bad without it and now she requires an operation.

“If we wait for the operation and she deteriorated she would be unable to have it as her chance of survival drastically decreases.

“We want to give her the best chance of a good quality of life.”

Free tickets to Gary Faulds in Dundee

Rosie is insured but sadly the Colemans have already used up their annual policy limit on establishing and treating her injury.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help meet the combined veterinary £7,500 costs of the surgery and MRI scan.

The couple are also conducting raffles on Claire’s Facebook page. One of the prizes will be two tickets to Gary Faulds’ Dundee show at the Gardyne Theatre on July 28 2023.

The comedian posted an accompanying video message.

‘She really is our everything’

Michael, 35, who works as a retail assistant at Farmfoods in Lochee, said £700 had been raised so far.

He added: “We are very proud people and hate asking for help as there are people in more deserving and worse situations.

“But as Rosie is like our child we had no choice but to set up a GoFundMe page and also contacted businesses for items to raffle.

“We have been overwhelmed with generosity of everyone with friends family and strangers helping us out.

“We honestly can’t thank everyone enough for their kindness, especially in these difficult times. We honestly didn’t think we would get as much as this, it seems surreal.

Claire said: “We understand times are difficult for everyone but would appreciate anything you can give as can’t bear our baby being in pain and limited mobility.

“She really is our everything and we would not do this unless it was a last resort, and it makes me so sad that I even have to do this.”