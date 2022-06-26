Family sing-along show Funbox performs for the last time in Dundee By Amie Flett June 26 2022, 5.13pm Updated: June 26 2022, 6.24pm The cast of Funbox bid farewell to Dundee during their final performance in the city. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The sing-along show Funbox performed their final showing in Dundee on Saturday as part of their farewell tour. The family favourite Funbox are putting on their final UK tour as they set to hang up their keys and end all performances by September this year. The performers and writers who formerly brought to life the Singing Kettle made their debut as Funbox in 2014. But after seven years Anya Scott-Rodgers, Kevin Macleod and Bonzo are bidding farewell to their beloved young fans for good. The crew put on their final Dundee performances at the Whitehall Theatre over the weekend with more shows planned for Fife and Perthshire before a final fling in Glasgow in September. Youngsters came dressed in animal costumes and sang along to classics Baby Bumble Bee, Animals Went in Two by Two and Down in the Jungle. At the end of the performance, Anya thanked the audience for supporting them during Covid when the entertainment industry took one of the biggest hits. Families enjoying the show at the Whitehall Theatre. All smiles before the Funbox cast took to the stage. Performers Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod on stage at the Whilehall theatre. A family fun day out for the last performance of Funbox in Dundee. The performers of Funbox bringing the stage alive at the Whitehall theatre. Families excited to see their favourite characters on stage one last time in Dundee. Anya Scott-Rodgers, Bonzo and Kevin Macleod taking to the stage for the final time in the city. Families enjoying the performance together. Kissed dressed up to see their favourite characters come to life on stage. Youngsters bid their final goodbye to the sing-along show Funbox. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Timings for key jubilee events at a glance Demi McMahon: Dundee singer on TV dating show, caring in Ninewells and Menzieshill’s best teachers VIDEO: Dundee art students put on spectacular displays at degree show Shrek the Musical: Dundee performers take to the stage