Family sing-along show Funbox performs for the last time in Dundee

The sing-along show Funbox performed their final showing in Dundee on Saturday as part of their farewell tour.

The family favourite Funbox are putting on their final UK tour as they set to hang up their keys and end all performances by September this year.

The performers and writers who formerly brought to life the Singing Kettle made their debut as Funbox in 2014.

But after seven years Anya Scott-Rodgers, Kevin Macleod and Bonzo are bidding farewell to their beloved young fans for good.

The crew put on their final Dundee performances at the Whitehall Theatre over the weekend with more shows planned for Fife and Perthshire before a final fling in Glasgow in September.

Youngsters came dressed in animal costumes and sang along to classics Baby Bumble Bee, Animals Went in Two by Two and Down in the Jungle.

At the end of the performance, Anya thanked the audience for supporting them during Covid when the entertainment industry took one of the biggest hits.