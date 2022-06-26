Family sing-along show Funbox performs for the last time in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family sing-along show Funbox performs for the last time in Dundee

By Amie Flett
June 26 2022, 5.13pm Updated: June 26 2022, 6.24pm
The cast of Funbox bid farewell to Dundee during their final performance in the city.
The sing-along show Funbox performed their final showing in Dundee on Saturday as part of their farewell tour.

The family favourite Funbox are putting on their final UK tour as they set to hang up their keys and end all performances by September this year.

The performers and writers who formerly brought to life the Singing Kettle made their debut as Funbox in 2014.

But after seven years Anya Scott-Rodgers, Kevin Macleod and Bonzo are bidding farewell to their beloved young fans for good.

The crew put on their final Dundee performances at the Whitehall Theatre over the weekend with more shows planned for Fife and Perthshire before a final fling in Glasgow in September.

Youngsters came dressed in animal costumes and sang along to classics Baby Bumble Bee, Animals Went in Two by Two and Down in the Jungle.

At the end of the performance, Anya thanked the audience for supporting them during Covid when the entertainment industry took one of the biggest hits.

Families enjoying the show at the Whitehall Theatre.
All smiles before the Funbox cast took to the stage.
Performers Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod on stage at the Whilehall theatre.
A family fun day out for the last performance of Funbox in Dundee.
The performers of Funbox bringing the stage alive at the Whitehall theatre.
Families excited to see their favourite characters on stage one last time in Dundee.
Anya Scott-Rodgers, Bonzo and Kevin Macleod taking to the stage for the final time in the city.
Families enjoying the performance together.
Kissed dressed up to see their favourite characters come to life on stage.
Youngsters bid their final goodbye to the sing-along show Funbox.

