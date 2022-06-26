New Dundee Aldi and Home Bargains stores in bid to sell booze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Dundee Aldi and Home Bargains stores in bid to sell booze

By Jake Keith
June 26 2022, 4.14pm Updated: June 26 2022, 4.15pm
Home Bargains at Myrekirk is set to open in August while Aldi in Broughty Ferry does not have an opening date yet.
Home Bargains and Aldi are both hoping to gain a licence to sell alcohol at new stores in Dundee, despite a strict council policy designed to limit availability of booze.

It’s the second time bosses at Aldi have tried to gain a licence for the yet-to-open store on Tom Johnston Road in Broughty Ferry after first being refused in January 2021.

But council papers reveal the application has been remitted back to the council by the courts, meaning the discount supermarket chain could well be successful this time around.

Home Bargains

Home Bargains meanwhile want to gain a licence for a new shop at a development in Myrekirk, just off Kingsway West.

The store is due to open on August 13 with the development to also include a Card Factory and Greggs.

The site for the new Home Bargains store at Myrekirk.

What is the council policy?

Off-sales licence applications in Dundee must prove they won’t harm public health before getting the green light — a tough and vague task.

The policy was introduced in January 2018 after experts suggested the number of off-sales premises could be a factor in the city’s high rate of alcohol-related deaths and ill health.

It was reported at the time Dundee had a higher number of off-sales premises per head of population than in Scotland as a whole.

Dundee City Council licensing board convenor Stewart Hunter.

And the public appeared to back the move in a public consultation carried out by the council, which found a majority agreed there were too many in the city.

The pub trade, understandably for commercial reasons, also agreed there were too many.

NHS Tayside regularly objects to new alcohol licence applications under the same stance that increased availability is a public health concern.

On-sales premises, such as pubs, hotels, and restaurants, are not subject to the rules.

Aldi versus Dundee City Council

Aldi previously argued there was “no overprovision at all” in the Broughty Ferry area and that the policy should not apply.

It’s the latest in a long battle between Aldi and Dundee City Council after the initial bid to build the store was rejected by councillors.

Designs for the new Broughty Ferry Aldi.

An independent reporter working for the Scottish Government then overturned the decision, allowing it to go ahead.

But three years on from Aldi first submitting the planning application, it is still not open.

The council’s licensing board will meet on Thursday to decide on both applications individually.

