New Dundee Aldi and Home Bargains stores in bid to sell booze

Home Bargains and Aldi are both hoping to gain a licence to sell alcohol at new stores in Dundee, despite a strict council policy designed to limit availability of booze.

It’s the second time bosses at Aldi have tried to gain a licence for the yet-to-open store on Tom Johnston Road in Broughty Ferry after first being refused in January 2021.

But council papers reveal the application has been remitted back to the council by the courts, meaning the discount supermarket chain could well be successful this time around.

Home Bargains

Home Bargains meanwhile want to gain a licence for a new shop at a development in Myrekirk, just off Kingsway West.

The store is due to open on August 13 with the development to also include a Card Factory and Greggs.

What is the council policy?

Off-sales licence applications in Dundee must prove they won’t harm public health before getting the green light — a tough and vague task.

The policy was introduced in January 2018 after experts suggested the number of off-sales premises could be a factor in the city’s high rate of alcohol-related deaths and ill health.

It was reported at the time Dundee had a higher number of off-sales premises per head of population than in Scotland as a whole.

And the public appeared to back the move in a public consultation carried out by the council, which found a majority agreed there were too many in the city.

The pub trade, understandably for commercial reasons, also agreed there were too many.

NHS Tayside regularly objects to new alcohol licence applications under the same stance that increased availability is a public health concern.

On-sales premises, such as pubs, hotels, and restaurants, are not subject to the rules.

Aldi versus Dundee City Council

Aldi previously argued there was “no overprovision at all” in the Broughty Ferry area and that the policy should not apply.

It’s the latest in a long battle between Aldi and Dundee City Council after the initial bid to build the store was rejected by councillors.

An independent reporter working for the Scottish Government then overturned the decision, allowing it to go ahead.

But three years on from Aldi first submitting the planning application, it is still not open.

The council’s licensing board will meet on Thursday to decide on both applications individually.