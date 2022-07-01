Dundee and Fife fans out of pocket as Red Hot Chili Peppers gig cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee and Fife fans out of pocket as Red Hot Chili Peppers gig cancelled

By Poppy Watson
July 1 2022, 4.47pm Updated: July 1 2022, 5.32pm
The Red Hot Chili Peppers called off their concert on Friday morning. Photo by Michal Augustini/Shutterstock
The Red Hot Chili Peppers called off their concert on Friday morning. Photo by Michal Augustini/Shutterstock

Red Hot Chili Peppers fans in Dundee and Fife have been left disappointed and out of pocket after the band called off their Glasgow performance on the morning of the concert.

One ticket-holder from Dundee has been left out of pocket after booking a hotel for the event.

The band was due to complete the European leg of their tour at Bellahouston Park on Friday evening.

However, in a short statement posted on Twitter, they said they were “deeply disappointed” to postpone the gig, due to an unspecified illness.

Fans have been urged to hold on to their tickets and await a further update.

Ian Fagan, 56, from Dundee, told The Courier he is “disappointed” after losing money on his hotel booking in Glasgow.

The long-term Red Hot Chili Peppers fan says he won’t receive a full refund as he was forced to cancel the reservation with less than 24 hours notice.

Ian, who works at a computer recycling company in Dundee, had been “buzzing all week” to attend the concert with his 22-year-old-son and a colleague.

Ian Fagan, 56, with son Sam, 22.

He said: “I’m not doing great.

“Obviously, the late cancellation has affected a lot. We booked the hotel about three or four months ago.

“I’ve just cancelled it. I was going to go down [anyway] but I wasn’t in the mood anymore.

“We’re only getting half the money from the hotel back as we weren’t given enough notice”.

Ian is hoping a new date will be announced soon.

“We would go if they reschedule,” he said.

“They’re one of my favourite bands.”

‘It’s gutting’

James Keet, 43, from Kirkcaldy, says the last-minute cancellation is “gutting”.

The estate agent, who was planning to attend the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert with two friends, had booked Friday off work.

He said: “I got sent an email from Ticketmaster at 7:30am [to say the gig was cancelled].

“It wasn’t the best news to wake up to.”

James Keet, 43, kitted out in his Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt, with daughter Amelia, nine.

He added: “We had all the trains and taxis booked to the concert and back home.

“We all booked the day off work, we were going to head across at 12:30pm and hit a couple of pubs and then go to the concert at 5pm.”

But James and his friends still intend to make the most of the day off.

He said: “We’re going to have a Chili Peppers concert in my garden.

“Get the barbecue on, get some beers and wear our t-shirts.”

Connor Bruce, 30, is a regular concert-goer.

Connor Bruce, 30, from Dundee, was due to see the band perform live for the sixth time with his friends.

He said: “I woke up to 15 missed calls from my mate.

“He had got the text through from Ticketmaster and phoned me.

“I knew from the second I opened my eyes that it was bad news. It’s so disappointing.

Connor, a regular concert-goer, says he is surprised by the cancellation.

He said: “I wonder what’s happened. Believe it or not – this has never happened before.

“I’ve never had something so big be cancelled.”

