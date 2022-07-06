Dundee business out of pocket after last-minute cancellation for The Open at St Andrews By Alasdair Clark July 6 2022, 9.20am Updated: July 6 2022, 10.54am 0 Carrie Shannon, owner of Streat Eats in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier David Law shrugs off hip injury to book the two biggest weeks of his career The Open at St Andrews: Golf fans warned ‘don’t take the train’ amid travel chaos Lost images show why Seve Ballesteros was people’s champion at St Andrews St Andrews couple in limbo in South Africa as luggage lost and several flights cancelled