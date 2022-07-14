Best photos from second day of graduations for Abertay University’s class of 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Best photos from second day of graduations for Abertay University’s class of 2021

By Ben MacDonald
July 14 2022, 4.32pm Updated: July 14 2022, 4.40pm
Graduation day! We bring you day 2 of Abertay's Graduations.
Abertay University welcomed the class of 2021 back to the Caird Hall on Thursday for the second day of graduation ceremonies.

The university kicked off their celebrations on Wednesday, with Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle receiving honorary degrees.

Thursday’s ceremonies welcomed back students who were forced to miss their graduation last year due to the pandemic.

After the services, the new graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with family members and classmates in the City Square.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments.

Everyone turned up in their finery for the occasion.
One very clever pooch took part in the graduate procession. 
Leaving the ceremony and following the procession.
Pipers play the graduates out.
Happy graduates follow the procession out.
That newly graduated feeling.
This trio graduate in Psychology and Forensic Biology: Beth Gilbert, 25, Laura Steel, 23 and Grace McHarg, 23.
Celebrating graduating in Professional Games Development with a selfie.
Giorgia Randi, 24, graduates in Sports Psychology and celebrates with her sons Edbert Woolley, 10 months, and Gilbert Woolley, 2.
Rizwan Walji, 28, takes a swig of the good stuff after celebrating in Games Design and Production.
Olubunmi Abebiyi, graduates in Mental Health Nursing and celebrates with her 4 children and friends.
The city square was busy.
Sandra Rowan, 24, graduates in Psychology and hugs her mum.
Johnny Addai-Peprah, 55, graduates in Business and HR Management.
Cameras at the ready.
Isabel Garrido hugs some new graduates.
Fergus Coyne, 23, graduates in Game Design and Production.
Graduating in Forensic Sciences is Saule Ivaskaite, 27.

Record numbers of students from poorest areas apply to university

