Best photos from second day of graduations for Abertay University’s class of 2021

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Abertay University welcomed the class of 2021 back to the Caird Hall on Thursday for the second day of graduation ceremonies.

The university kicked off their celebrations on Wednesday, with Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle receiving honorary degrees.

Thursday’s ceremonies welcomed back students who were forced to miss their graduation last year due to the pandemic.

After the services, the new graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with family members and classmates in the City Square.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments.