Best photos from second day of graduations for Abertay University's class of 2021 By Ben MacDonald July 14 2022, 4.32pm Updated: July 14 2022, 4.40pm

Abertay University welcomed the class of 2021 back to the Caird Hall on Thursday for the second day of graduation ceremonies. The university kicked off their celebrations on Wednesday, with Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle receiving honorary degrees. Thursday's ceremonies welcomed back students who were forced to miss their graduation last year due to the pandemic. After the services, the new graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with family members and classmates in the City Square. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments. Everyone turned up in their finery for the occasion. One very clever pooch took part in the graduate procession. Leaving the ceremony and following the procession. Pipers play the graduates out. Happy graduates follow the procession out. That newly graduated feeling. This trio graduate in Psychology and Forensic Biology: Beth Gilbert, 25, Laura Steel, 23 and Grace McHarg, 23. Celebrating graduating in Professional Games Development with a selfie. Giorgia Randi, 24, graduates in Sports Psychology and celebrates with her sons Edbert Woolley, 10 months, and Gilbert Woolley, 2. Rizwan Walji, 28, takes a swig of the good stuff after celebrating in Games Design and Production. Olubunmi Abebiyi, graduates in Mental Health Nursing and celebrates with her 4 children and friends. The city square was busy. Sandra Rowan, 24, graduates in Psychology and hugs her mum. Johnny Addai-Peprah, 55, graduates in Business and HR Management. Cameras at the ready. Isabel Garrido hugs some new graduates. Fergus Coyne, 23, graduates in Game Design and Production. Graduating in Forensic Sciences is Saule Ivaskaite, 27. Record numbers of students from poorest areas apply to university