Home News Dundee

Missing West Dunbartonshire man spotted in Dundee city centre

By Matteo Bell
July 22 2022, 4.43pm Updated: July 22 2022, 6.04pm
Police are appealing for information on missing man Sam Lewis.
Police say a man reported missing from West Dunbartonshire has been spotted in Dundee city centre.

Sam Lewis was reported missing from his home in Balloch, near Loch Lomond, at 7pm on Monday.

At 2.45pm on Wednesday, the 32-year-old was captured on CCTV walking through the centre of Dundee.

He was wearing a white or grey shirt and carrying a yellow backpack at the time.

The man was spotted in Dundee city centre.

The West Dunbartonshire man is described as white with black hair and distinctive tattoos on both arms.

Police say it is possible that he has moved on from the Dundee area, however have asked any in the city with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Information can be submitted by talking to any police officer or calling 101 and quoting reference number 3300 on July 18.

