Terminally-ill Dundee dad left speechless after meeting racing driver idol as part of bucket list

A Dundee dad given just days to live said he was “lost for words” after meeting his motor racing idol as part of his bucket list.

43-year-old Stephen Thomson was diagnosed with lung cancer just three weeks ago after going to the doctor with a suspected chest infection.

Stephen’s family have been attempting to fulfil the Whitfield dad’s bucket list after he was told he has only days — or potentially weeks — to live.

The Courier worked with staff at Knockhill, Stephen’s family and Roxburghe House to ensure racing fanatic, Stephen, got the opportunity to meet his idol, Gordon Shedden.

Shedden is one of the stars of the sport and has won the British Touring Cars Championship (BTCC) series on three occasions.

Stephen was able to see some behind the scene action at Knockhill ahead of the BTCC being held there this weekend.

Speechless Steven enjoys incredible day

Roxburghe House, where Stephen is currently in palliative care, arranged a private ambulance from the Royal Victoria Hospital unit to the race track.

Stephen, who worked as a delivery man, said he was left speechless after he joined Gordon in his team’s awning for a tour of his race car ahead of Gordon’s biggest event of the year.

Stephen said: “I’ve been a fan of Gordon for years, way back since he joined team Dynamics when they drove the Honda Integras.

“I’ve been around Knockhill a few times, I went round on a bike once.

“We were just chatting about the engineering of the car. (I was asking) ‘What does that do? What does this button do?’

“I got a signed hat and t-shirt as well. I’m happy with that – that’ll be going in a frame.”

Following their conversation, Gordon said it had been a pleasure to meet Stephen.

‘It’s easy to take things for granted’

Dad-of-three, Stephen, said it has been overwhelming for him knowing how much his family are supporting him in fulfilling his final wishes.

He said: “It feels good to be with my family after all the bad news I’ve had, it’s good to be out and just have a bit of fun.

“It’s when you realise it’s easy to take things for granted.

“Today’s definitely been a good day and we couldn’t have timed it any better. I’ll be watching it (BTCC) over the weekend.

“Even just the smell and the noises, that’s good enough for me.

“Roxburgh House has been amazing too, just angels.”

‘Everything Stephen’s ever wanted’

Stephen’s sister, Cheryl Thomson, said the day had been “everything Stephen’s ever wanted”.

“Stephen’s been obsessed with cars all his life and he’s never met Gordon before so he was super excited about that,” Cheryl said.

“He was just overwhelmed by everything, he was totally in his element.

“He’s definitely wanting more pictures with the kids so it’s good we’ve gotten some photos today.”

Eldest daughter Shauni said it felt “surreal” seeing her dad meet his racing idol.

She said: “The day’s been amazing, it’s good seeing him so happy, this is his happy place.

“He’s been obsessed with cars all my life, I’ve never been to Knockhill before so I’m glad I’m getting to see him here.

“It’s really good to be with the family, it makes good memories and he’s over the moon to be here.”

New family tradition

Stephen’s nephew, Ryan Thomson, whose partner, Nicolle, started the fundraiser for Stephen’s bucket list — which has since raised over £1,000 — said the family now plan on making it a tradition to come to Knockhill each year in memory of Stephen.

He said: “The circumstances are rubbish but today has been amazing.

“As a family we don’t get to see half of each other as much as we’d like but Stephen has brought everyone together.”

Stephen’s partner Aleisha Spathis said it was good to see that Stephen was “finally receiving the kindness he gives out”.

She said: “Me and Stephen have known each other for ten years now and we’ve got a wee boy together, Tyler, who is five.

“He’s got the best sense of humour out of any man I’ve ever met.

“He’s just good at always being there, he’s got such a caring side and I know that it’ll be difficult for him to accept everything that’s happened today because he’s usually standing with us, giving and helping as opposed to receiving.

I don’t know how many moments we’ll get like this with Stephen but the show will go on and we will do everything that we can to keep Stephen’s memory alive.” Stephen’s partner Aleisha Spathis

“I’ve never seen him speechless but words failed him when we told him he’d be coming here and that Gordon would be there.”

She added: “Stephen will be such a sore, sore loss to us but with the love and care from the rest of his family I know it’s not going to hit everybody as hard because everybody is there for one another which is so reassuring.

“I don’t know how many moments we’ll get like this with Stephen but the show will go on and we will do everything that we can to keep Stephen’s memory alive, not just for his children but for his friends and his family too.”