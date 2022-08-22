Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers By Emma Duncan August 22 2022, 5.46pm Updated: August 22 2022, 6.52pm 0 There are delays at Dundee due to trespassers on the line. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Trespassers on the railway line at Dundee have caused delays during Monday evening’s rush hour. Services including the 5.07pm train from Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street have been delayed, with disruption expected to last later into the evening. The train from Aberdeen to Glasgow due at 6.22pm has also been delayed. Trains through Dundee delayed by trespassers British Transport Police has been contacted for comment and it is not yet known if any arrests have been made. One commuter said: “It feels like there is constantly an issue with the trains. “You can no longer just get on a train without there being a problem of some sort. “And after the months and months of strike action it is even more frustrating that today’s delays are because someone somewhere is trespassing on the line. “Not only is that incredibly dangerous, it disrupts the entire country’s trains which is not needed after all the disruption we have had of late.” More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0 Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her 0 Young entrepreneur to reopen popular city cafe FIKA Dundee this week 0 ANDREW BATCHELOR: What Dundee needs now is an international arts festival to rival the… 1 No bins to be collected in Dundee for a week as strike looms 1 How does it feel when the curtain rises? Dundee Youth Music Theatre reveal the… 0 Caged Dundee sex fiend gets extra time for assault with sharpened toilet brush Bin strikes remain on schedule despite latest pay offer - what happens next? 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters More from The Courier Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0 Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's… 0 Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire 0 Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her 0 Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success… 0 In pictures: Were you at The Dundee Gin Company's relaunch event? See if you… 0