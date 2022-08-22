Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trespassers on the railway line at Dundee have caused delays during Monday evening’s rush hour.

Services including the 5.07pm train from Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street have been delayed, with disruption expected to last later into the evening.

The train from Aberdeen to Glasgow due at 6.22pm has also been delayed.

British Transport Police has been contacted for comment and it is not yet known if any arrests have been made.

One commuter said: “It feels like there is constantly an issue with the trains.

“You can no longer just get on a train without there being a problem of some sort.

“And after the months and months of strike action it is even more frustrating that today’s delays are because someone somewhere is trespassing on the line.

“Not only is that incredibly dangerous, it disrupts the entire country’s trains which is not needed after all the disruption we have had of late.”

