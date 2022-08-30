Dundee police hunt hit-and-run driver after motorcyclist injured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a hit-and-run driver who left after a crash between a car and a motorbike near a Dundee park.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Saturday August 20 on Magdalen Yard Road, which runs alongside Magdalen Green in the West End.

An 18-year-old man who was on the bike required treatment at the scene.

Information on the incident has only just come to light after Police Scotland issued an appeal.

Appeal for dashcam footage of Dundee crash

PC Peter Fraser of Dundee road policing unit said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2933 of August 20.”